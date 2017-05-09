Leadership
Search
Most Powerful WomenWhat Future Female Leaders Need to Know About Sexism at Work
James ComeyRead Chuck Schumer’s Speech on President Trump’s Decision to Fire James Comey
Charles Schumer on FBI
SPIRIT AIRLINESJudge Orders Pilots for Spirit Airlines to Resume Flying After Hundreds of Cancellations
A Spirit Airlines plane lands at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 9, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
CommentaryHow Gender Stereotypes Could Actually Help Women at Work
Businesswomen working at computer desk in office
FBI Director Comey Testifies At Hearing On Alleged Russian Election Meddling
FBI director James Comey testifies during a House committee hearing concerning Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election in Washington, D.C. in March 2017. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Politics

Trump’s Tuesday Night Massacre

Andrew Nusca
May 09, 2017

“I always felt that when the business cycle went down I'd never get caught," a 44-year-old Donald Trump told Fortune’s Stratford Sherman in 1990. At the time, Trump—brash, proud, eminently entrepreneurial—had just secured millions from banks to avoid “a default that could have demolished his empire,” wrote Sherman. With three Atlantic City casinos, various pieces of New York real estate, and a mountain of debt that suddenly found itself without the cash to support it—the swaggering dealmaker from Queens had vastly overextended himself. Only an eleventh-hour deal with banks saved him. When Sherman asked Trump what he had learned in his brush with bankruptcy, the businessman offered the defiant words above. Edward Tracy, the head of Trump’s casino group, was even clearer in defining the Trump worldview: “You're always going to get through the downside. The guys who win are the ones who bet on the upside."

Do the cycles in Washington work the same way as those on Wall Street? That’s the question that Donald Trump is testing as 45th President of the United States. Sure, his approval ratings are at a record low and his influence on Capitol Hill is a mixed bag at best. But Trump's greatest challenge to date—silencing accusations that members of his presidential campaign colluded with Russia to influence the election that placed him in office—remains as formidable as his boasts.

On Tuesday Trump abruptly dismissed James Comey, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The long-suffering public official first drew Democrats' ire when he investigated party nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, then caused Republicans great irritation after the election by investigating the possibility of Trump campaign collusion with Russia. That Comey's job security was at risk was hardly a surprise; he occupied a perilous position serving a president whose associates he was actively investigating. But Trump's January decision to keep Comey, an Obama nominee, and his evident affinity for the FBI director at public events seemed to suggest that he was comfortable with the situation and at peace with his earlier criticisms that Comey, 56, had not acted forcefully enough in the Clinton investigation.

"While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau," Trump wrote in a letter to Comey dated Tuesday, adding that he was acting on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Trump's dismissal of Comey this week is a stunning reversal, though not altogether unprecedented in its nature. Trump, 70, has never shied away from changing his mind or firing subordinates on a whim. (Indeed, Fortune on Trump in 1990: "The boss has always behaved like a brash entrepreneur: trusting his gut; charming his executives one minute, bellowing at them the next; second-guessing and often firing employees; suing his suppliers; making wild public statements; nagging the custodians who polish his brass.") But his decision to do so while facing increasing scrutiny—the deepening FBI probe regarding his administration's contact with Russia and damning new Senate testimony from former acting attorney general Sally Yates about Trump's now-fired national security adviser Michael Flynn—instantly recalls Richard Nixon's infamous "Saturday Night Massacre" in which the 37th president purged the Justice Department during the Watergate investigation. (The FBI is expected to continue its investigation without Comey. Democrats, meanwhile, are calling for an independent prosecutor.)

Three decades ago, Trump's willingness to bet on the upside made him a survivor. As the winds of scandal swirl in Washington, it's difficult to see where that inflection point might be.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE