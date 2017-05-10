MPW
melania trump

Melania Trump Is Joining Her Husband on His First Foreign Trip as President

Madeline Farber
12:11 PM ET

First Lady Melania Trump is joining President Donald Trump on his first foreign trip as president, a White House spokesperson confirmed to Fortune on Wednesday.

While the first lady's schedule for the trip is not yet public, she will be traveling with Trump for the "entire trip," according to the Washington Examiner, which first reported the news on Tuesday. It's not clear whether Barron Trump, the president's youngest child, will accompany them on the trip.

The White House released information regarding President Trump's itinerary in early May. He is slated to travel to Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Italy before he attending the NATO G-7 meetings in Brussels at the end of the month.

In Saudi Arabia, Trump will meet with King Salman bin Abd Al-Aziz, where they two leaders will discuss ways to combat terrorist groups and "discredit radical ideologies," according to a statement. In Israel, Trump is expected to meet with President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The three will discuss how to counter the threats posed terrorist groups like ISIS, as well as ways "to advance a genuine and lasting peace between the Israelis and Palestinians."

In Italy, Trump will meet with Pope Francis, where the two will discuss "cooperation between the United States and religious communities in areas of joint concern," the statement reads.

