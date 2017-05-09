Tech
Search
PoliticsTrump Administration Says GDP Won’t Rise Above 3% This Year
President Donald Trump
Best CompaniesApple Extends Warranty For This Problem-Plagued Product
Apple's Ipad Pro on Sale in Tokyo
Leadership3 Questions You Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Ask in Your Job Interview
Businessman sitting at table blurred in distance, person's back in foreground.
DisneyDisney’s Profit Rises With Help From ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Audra McDonald, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen, Bill Condon And Alan Menken Arrive At Alice Tully Hall For The New York Special Screening Of Disney's Live-Action Adaptation "Beauty And The Beast"
Inside The 2016 Consumer Electronics Show
Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Nvidia

Nvidia’s Shares Jump 8% on Strong Chip Sales

Reuters
5:45 PM ET

Nvidia reported a better-than-expected 48.4% jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its graphics chips and its diversification into fast-growing areas such as self-driving systems and artificial intelligence.

Nvidia 's shares were up 8.6% at $111.80 after the bell on Tuesday.

The Santa Clara, California-based company also forecast revenue of $1.95 billion, plus or minus 2%, for the current quarter. Analysts on average were expecting $1.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from Nvidia 's gaming business, which includes the hugely popular GeForce graphics card series, rose nearly 50% to $1.03 billion in the first quarter. The business accounted for 53% of the company's total revenue in the quarter.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.11 billion from the gaming business, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

Under Jensen Huang, who co-founded the company and has led it since its inception, Nvidia has largely been able to avoid the downturn in the PC market by focusing on the development of high-end graphics cards that command premium prices.

The chipmaker has also diversified its efforts into the automotive industry and also supplies chips that are used in data centers.

Data center revenue more than doubled in the first quarter to $409 million, handily beating analysts' estimates of $318.2 million, according to FactSet.

For more about chips, watch:

Revenue in Nvidia 's automotive business, which produces the DRIVE PX 2 self-driving system used by Tesla (tsla), reported a roughly 24% rise to $140 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $132 million, according to FactSet.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The company's net income rose to $507 million, or 79 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from $208 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Nvidia 's revenue increased to $1.94 billion from $1.31 billion.

Excluding items, Nvidia earned 85 cents per share, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Through Tuesday's close, Nvidia 's shares (nvda) had fallen 3.6% this year, well underperforming the roughly 7% gain in the broader S&P 500.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE