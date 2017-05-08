Netflix and ‘Stranger Things’ Dominated the MTV Movie and TV Awards

The cast of 'Stranger Things' accepts Show of the Year from the cast of '13 Reasons Why' (rear) onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards.

Netflix's recent run of success at award shows continued on Sunday night at the MTV Movie and TV Awards .

The popular streaming site won three of MTV's "golden popcorn" statues, with an especially strong showing for the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things . The show about a group of small-town kids dealing with interdimensional monsters, supernatural powers, and bullies took home the MTV award for Show of the Year, while 13-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown won the gender-neutral award for Best Actor in a Show. Accepting the award during Sunday's telecast of the MTV awards, an emotional Brown said she was honored to play "a badass, female, iconic character" on the Netflix show.

Netflix also took home a third award last night when director Ava DuVernay's documentary about racial inequality in America, 13th , won for Best Documentary.

In total, the streaming platform scored eight nominations at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, including four for Stranger Things . Netflix's Luke Cage superhero series, based on the Marvel Comics character, received two nominations in the Best Hero and Best Fight Against the System categories, while the site's hip-hop origins musical The Get Down also earned a nod in the Best Musical Moment category.

Four years after Netflix's political drama House of Cards became the first online-only series to win an Emmy , the streaming company has become a regular presence at high-profile Hollywood award shows. Netflix won nine Emmy Awards in 2016 and scored two major awards at the Golden Globes earlier this year , when the expensive historical drama The Crown won for Best Drama Series.

Also this year, Netflix won its first Academy Awards (for DuVernay's 13th and the documentary short The White Helmets ) on a night when Amazon's rival streaming service also took home its first Oscars for the drama Manchester by the Sea . On Sunday night, Amazon earned only one MTV Movie and TV Awards nomination, with the company's comedy-drama series Transparent falling to ABC's Blackish in the Best American Story category.

While Stranger Things did not win an award at this year's Golden Globes, the popular series did take home a Screen Actors Guild Award for the best performance by an ensemble in a drama. Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder's reaction to that SAG award (and, especially, her cast-mate David Harbour's political acceptance speech ) became a viral moment online that actually earned the 23rd Annual SAG Awards telecast a nomination on Sunday night in MTV's Trending category. Other nominees in that category celebrating viral clips include late-night shows such as Saturday Night Live (for comedian Melissa McCarthy's impersonation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer) and TV psychologist Dr. Phil (for his viral "Cash me outside, howbout dah?" interview).

Another big winner at Sunday's MTV Movie and TV Awards was the Walt Disney live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast . Actress Emma Watson took home the gender-neutral award for best movie actor and the film, which has earned nearly $1.2 billion at the global box office, won the award for Movie of the Year.