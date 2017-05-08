Debra Messing Has Advice for Ivanka Trump: ‘Start Defending What You Say You Believe In’

Actress Debra Messing used her acceptance speech at the GLAAD awards to implore First Daughter Ivanka Trump to stand on the "right side of history."

"Lets talk for a second, one Jewish mother to another," Messing said at the 28th annual GLAAD awards May 6, where she was honored with the Excellence in Media Award. "Its not enough to say that women's issues are important to you. Its time to do something."

Messing urged the First Daughter to share stories with her father of the people who are suffering or will suffer under his administration, including immigrant mothers who may face deportation, women who could lose their healthcare, as well as transgender children whose rights to use restrooms of their choice were rolled back in February.

"Ivanka please, please stop blindly defending your father and start defending what you say you believe in. You can't just write hashtag 'Women Who Work' and say you're advancing feminism," Messing said, referring to Trump's new book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success , which was released May 2. "You need to be a woman who does good work."

Messing also joked that if Ivanka Trump could successfully remove Chief Strategist Steve Bannon from the White House, Nordstrom would start selling her clothing brand again. (Nordstrom's has said the decision was not political).

Messing was a strong Hillary Clinton supporter during the 2016 election, speaking at the Democratic National Convention and going to Ohio to campaign on her behalf. She attended the Women's March in Washington , D.C. this past January.