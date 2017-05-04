HBO Is Going to Pull Its Shows From Amazon’s Streaming Service

HBO shows will soon no longer be available on Amazon Prime.

The television network will not renew its deal with Amazon when it is completed in May 2018, Richard Plepler, HBO's chairman and CEO, told investors on Wednesday.

“I don’t think you’ll see us extend or expand our library programming on Amazon beyond the end of next year,” Plepler said, according to Variety .

That means older HBO series like The Sopranos , The Wire and Flight of the Concords will no longer be available for Amazon Prime users.

The deal between the two companies began in 2014 when HBO saw it as an opportunity to promote its older content for those who did not have a cable or satellite subscription, New York Magazine reported . No current or recent shows (like Game of Thrones or Girls ) could be viewed through Amazon.

But since then, the network launched HBO Now, which houses both current and older shows available for HBO users. That means those users can access all titles—new and old—through their account.