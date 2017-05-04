Here’s Where to Find the Best Deals for Cinco de Mayo

It's time to raise a discounted margarita for Cinco de Mayo .

While the annual holiday on May 5 (not to be confused for Mexico's Independence Day) commemorates the Mexican Army's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, restaurants in the U.S. have taken to offering patrons discounts on margaritas, shots, and tacos.

Americans can expect the trend to continue this year. Below, a list of some of the best Cinco de Mayo restaurant specials:

Chili's: Customers can buy any beer or margarita for just $5. Drinks will be served in a special Cinco de Mayo cup that they can take home with them.

Moe's Southwest Grill: The first 100 customers in line at participating Moe's will receive a free holiday T-shirt. Some locations will also offer $5 burritos throughout the day.

TGI Fridays: The chain is offering deals on its signature Casamigos Strawberry ‘Ritas and Suaza ‘Ritas.

Chuy's: The Tex-Mex restaurant is offering drink specials on frozen margaritas, Coronas, and more.

Margarita's Mexican Restaurant: Customers who arrive before 4 p.m. will receive access to all you can eat nachos and $5 house margaritas. Select locations will also host outdoor parties with live music and giveaways.

On the Border: Participating locations will offer $5 Cinco 'Ritas, $10 Top Shelf 'Ritas, as well as specials on beers and shots.

TacoTime: The chain is offering tacos for 79 cents each.

Bahama Breeze: The restaurant is offering $5 classic margaritas, with some locations additionally hosting block parties with $3 bottled beers, 2 for $5 tacos and empanadas, plus live entertainment.

Tijuana Flats: Customers can enjoy $2 Mexican draft beers on the 5th, and $2 tacos, chips and salsa and churros on May 6th and 7th.