Apple

The Apple Watch Could Help You Lose 30 Pounds. Just Ask Tim Cook

Kevin Lui
4:22 AM ET

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an interview Wednesday that the company's smartwatch helped him shed some weight.

Cook's conversation with CNBC's Jim Cramer started with the tech giant's billion-dollar initiative to promote advanced manufacturing in the U.S. The tech executive touted Apple's job creation and spending within the country — over $50 billion spent last year, and 2 million new position created — and promised to hire even more Americans.

But it took a personal turn when Cramer tried to discuss potential new products. Cook brought up the Apple Watch's renewed focus as a healthcare gadget. (Recent reports have also suggested that Apple may be developing glucose-monitoring devices in the long run.)

"The watch has been an incredible move into health," he told Cramer, who then asked: "For you too?"

"Yes, for me too," Cook answered. "I lost 30 pounds, partly to my watch," he continued, saying the device's constant feedback "motivates" users and "makes a difference over time."

