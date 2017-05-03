How to Have Lunch With Tim Cook at the New Apple Park

Those interested in sharing a lunch with Apple ( aapl ) CEO Tim Cook at the company's new headquarters now have their chance.

Fundraising service CharityBuzz is now accepting bids on auction to have lunch with Cook at Apple Park. The auction, which will run until 3 p.m. ET on May 16, will benefit the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights charity and carries an estimated value of $100,000. As of this writing, the auction has attracted nine bids. The current bid stands at $84,888.

Cook has been auctioning off time with the highest bidders on CharityBuzz since 2013. That year, Cook had coffee with the highest bidder, who donated $610,000 to meet with Cook. In total, Cook has raised nearly $2.2 million in CharityBuzz auctions. All of those proceeds have benefited Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, which advocates for social justice to create "a more just and peaceful world."

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

This year's auction might be a little more special, thanks to Apple Park. The new headquarters, which Apple employees will soon move into, is home to the spaceship-esque office building spanning 2.8 million square feet. Apple Park will also house a research-and-development center, fitness center for employees, and an auditorium called the Steve Jobs Theater. It'll be lined by 9,000 trees and powered entirely by renewable energy.

Cook will allow the bidder and a guest to join him for lunch. The cost of the meal in included in the bid price, and Cook will make about one hour available to the highest bidder. The winning bidder and guest will be subject to a security screening, and the lunch should be held before December 15. However, the CharityBuzz page says it might take up to a year to schedule the lunch, depending on Cook's availability.