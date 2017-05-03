Tech
Search
Brainstorm HealthWhy Ford Wants to Put Biometric Sensors in Your Car
Michael Mendenhall, chief marketing officer, Flex at Fortune Brainstorm Health
FacebookHere’s Why Facebook Investors Are Nervous, Despite Blockbuster Results
Key Speakers At The APEC 2016 Conference
Brainstorm HealthAmerican Women Are Facing An Infertility Crisis
California Embryo Bank Provides Donated Eggs For Stem Cell Research
Brainstorm HealthThis Simple Cancer Test Comes With a Big Caveat
Guardant Health CEO Helmy Eltoukhy (right)

fortune-brightcove videoid=5420845206001

Brainstorm Health 2017

Medical Students Are Using Augmented Reality to Study Patients in 3D

Mathew Ingram
May 03, 2017

Plenty of companies are working on ways to use virtual reality and its cousin, augmented reality, for entertainment purposes—inventing futuristic video games, three-dimensional movies, and the like.

But these same kinds of technologies also have some fascinating non-entertainment applications, Dr. Toby Cosgrove of the Cleveland Clinic said during an interview broadcast to attendees at the Brainstorm Health conference in San Diego, Calif. on Wednesday.

Cosgrove, the Cleveland Clinic president and CEO and a former cardiac surgeon, talked about how his institution has partnered with Microsoft to create new ways for medical students to learn about patient care, and he provided a short demonstration of it in the video.

Get Brainstorm Health Daily, Fortune’s health newsletter.

In a nutshell, students can use Microsoft's HoloLens augmented-reality technology to walk around and interact with a three-dimensional representation of a body.

The total amount of medical knowledge is doubling every 73 days, Cosgrove said. That makes it more difficult than ever for students to keep up, but using new technologies like augmented reality can enhance a student's ability to understand complex information about diseases and treatment.

"It gives you a much more dynamic understanding of what's going on, rather than just focusing on one specific thing," Cosgrove said. That foundation of knowledge in turn can help students once they go into actual operating rooms to see real patients, he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE