MPW
Search
Brainstorm HealthWhy Multitasking Is a Bad Idea
DisneyDisney World Bans Marijuana From Its Florida Theme Parks
U.S. Navy Blue Angels Soar Above Cinderella Castle At Walt Disney World Resort
Brainstorm HealthHow Big Food Is Taking on a World of Picky Eaters
Denise Morrison, President and CEO of Campbell Soup Company, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills
Leadership4 Ways to Show You Care About Your New Job
Ivanka Trump Introduces Her New Fragrance At Lord &amp; Taylor Flagship
Ivanka Trump.  Photo by Jemal Countess — Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Girls Who Code Founder to Ivanka Trump: ‘Don’t Use My Story’

Alana Abramson
May 02, 2017

The founder and CEO of an organization devoted to teaching women how to code has attacked First Daughter Ivanka Trump for incorporating her personal anecdote into her new book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules to Success.

"Don't use my story in #WomenWhoWork unless you are going to stop being #complicit," Reshmi Saujani, the founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, wrote on Twitter Tuesday, the day Trump's book was released.

Trump uses Saujani, who was in politics before founding Girls Who Code, as an example of someone who successfully switched careers, writing about the way she was inspired to create opportunities for women in technology during a congressional campaign.

"It was during a run for Congress that Saujani became inspired to create the organization," Trump writes. "In visiting local schools, she personally witnessed the gender gap in computing classes and set out to do something about it."

In the book, which was written before her father was elected last November, Trump includes stories and quotes from several people who have criticized her father or his policies, including actress Cynthia Nixon, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and New America President and CEO Anne-Marie Slaughter.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE