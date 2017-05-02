MPW
Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Was Reluctant to Give Maternity Leave to Her Employees

Madeline Farber
1:38 PM ET

Ivanka Trump brands herself as a champion of women's rights. But at one time, the First Daughter was reportedly reluctant to grant maternity leave to her fashion brand's employees.

Marissa Kraxberger, a former executive at Ivanka Trump, told the New York Times Trump offered her a job while she was pregnant in the summer of 2013— and there was no maternity leave policy or benefits package in place.

When Kraxberger was hired, she claims she asked Trump about paid leave. Trump allegedly told Kraxberger, “Well, we don’t have maternity leave policy here. I went back to work one week after having my child, so that’s just not something I’m used to.”

Shortly after, Kraxberger and other employees began advocating for a paid maternity leave policy —a request the company adopted in the summer of 2014, according to Abigail Klem, the president of the Ivanka Trump brand. Since then, employees have been given two months of paid family leave and flexible working hours for new parents.

Klem, who took over the company's day-to-day operations after the election, added that the maternity-leave policy issue arose when the "business was new," according to the Times.

And those close to Trump said her views on these policies have evolved, especially in recent years.

"Definitely the brand changed her, and her interests really solidified,” Klem said, adding that her office had a play area for children to use while their parents worked.

