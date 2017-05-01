Retail
Search
PointCloudA Private Equity Firm Is Buying Jive Software for $462 Million
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Monday, May 1
Samsung6 People Killed in Crane Collapse at a Samsung Shipyard
Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Questioned Over Bribery Allegations
Best CompaniesMerriam-Webster Cites Apple Fans to Describe ‘Sheeple’
A customer falls down before going into the Apple Inc. store for buying the iPhone 7 smartphone in New York, U.S.
Target

Target CEO Brian Cornell Got a Huge Pay Cut

Reuters
10:42 AM ET

Target Corp's (tgt) CEO Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.

Cornell's cash-and-stock compensation fell by nearly a third to $11.3 million, according to a document filed with regulators two months after the company reported results that sent its stock tumbling to 2-1/2-year lows.

In February, Target reported a steeper-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter sales and told Wall Street its sales and profit estimates for 2017 were too high.

As per Target's short-term incentive plan, Cornell's compensation is based on the performance of two financial metrics: incentive EBIT, which makes up 75 percent of Cornell's stock component, with the rest based on adjusted sales.

Target said it missed its 2016 incentive EBIT goal of $5.74 billion by $623 million and fell short of its adjusted sales target of $71.62 billion by $2.13 billion.

Target's stock lost about 10 percent of its value during the fiscal year ended Jan. 28.

In 2014, when Cornell joined Target, his total compensation was $28.2 million, 97 percent of which was in stock awards. By 2016, his stock component had plunged 65 percent to $9.7 million.

Chief Financial Officer Cathy Smith's compensation for 2016 fell by 41.3 percent to $4.4 million, while Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan's compensation fell by 32.7 percent to $7 million.

In contrast, bigger rival Wal-Mart Stores gave CEO Doug McMillon a 13 percent pay hike, following strong sales performance at the world's largest retailer.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE