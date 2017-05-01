MPW
Megyn Kelly Had Her First Day at NBC

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:40 PM ET

She won't be back on television until June, but Megyn Kelly is already getting settled at her new gig with NBC.

Kelly tweeted a picture of herself at NBC's offices Monday saying, "First day on the job @NBCNews! On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy."

For NBC, Kelly is expected to host a daytime news program at 9 a.m., anchor a Sunday night news show and act as a contributor to NBC's breaking and political programming, according to a release from the network.

NBC announced in January that Kelly would join the network after she spent over 10 years with the Fox News Channel.

“While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge,” Kelly said in a Facebook post at the time.

