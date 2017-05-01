Megyn Kelly Had Her First Day at NBC

She won't be back on television until June, but Megyn Kelly is already getting settled at her new gig with NBC.

Kelly tweeted a picture of herself at NBC's offices Monday saying, "First day on the job @NBCNews! On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy."

First day on the job @NBCNews! On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy. pic.twitter.com/ervrTM3A8I - Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 1, 2017

For NBC, Kelly is expected to host a daytime news program at 9 a.m ., anchor a Sunday night news show and act as a contributor to NBC's breaking and political programming, according to a release from the network.

NBC announced in January that Kelly would join the network after she spent over 10 years with the Fox News Channel.

“While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge,” Kelly said in a Facebook post at the time.