Term Sheet — Thursday, April 27

PETER PAN NEVER HAD TO GROW UP

The following article is from Fortune’s latest issue.

After years of avoiding the public markets, Silicon Valley suddenly has IPO fever. Snap’s successful debut, paired with solid early performances from MuleSoft and Okta, has investors—both the Wall Street kind and the Sand Hill Road kind—making squee sounds of excitement.

They’re so exuberant, one VC even declared on CNBC that this year “could be one of the best for the IPO market since the dotcom boom.” It may be the first time anyone has referenced the 1999–2000 tech bubble as aspirational.

But pinch-yourself valuations aren’t the only thing today’s IPO candidates have in common with their dotbomb forebears: They’re also losing money. Snap, which lost $515 million last year but is currently valued at $24.5 billion, is a particularly egregious offender. But enterprise technology companies Cloudera, Okta, and MuleSoft also disclosed 2016 losses of $187 million, $83.5 million, and $50 million, respectively.

And as in 1999, more often than not, no profit is no problem. On its first day of trading, Okta stock surged 38%. Public-market investors are desperate for a growth story (any growth!), and these highly valued, venture-backed startups are giving them exactly that.

That any CEO at a hot startup is willing to consider going public is a stark turnaround from the past five years. On the stages of posh tech conferences, when asked “Will you IPO?” the CEOs of billion-dollar startups would answer, essentially, “Why?”

For the money? They didn’t need that. Investors like sovereign wealth funds, family offices, mutual funds, and hedge funds—relative newbies who didn’t dabble in startups before the current boom—were keeping startups flush and well stocked with free organic snacks.

For the attention? Startups’ billion-dollar valuations and resulting membership in the “unicorn club” got them plenty of that (see the aforementioned posh conference stages, as well as magazine covers and TV hits).

Meanwhile, there were plenty of reasons not to IPO: To startup founders, going public meant jumping through hoops to get a bunch of bean-counting Wall Streeters to see their world-changing vision, diluting their ownership, and paying massive banker fees for the privilege. And if it was successful, their reward would be earnings reports, every quarter, for the rest of time, while a bunch of high-­frequency trading bots threaten to tank the stock anytime the company ­misses its overly lofty revenue projections or an employee tweets something dumb.

Some startup execs have discussed perma-private scenarios like reverse IPOs or dividends for investors. What if they never had to go public, just like Peter Pan never had to grow up?

Yet today the IPO pipeline for venture-backed tech companies looks healthier than it has in years. Part of the reason is that there aren’t as many buyers willing to tolerate big losses from unicorns as there are unicorns losing money. Some founders have tried to sell their startups and found no buyers willing to pay their inflated valuations. And some venture investors are losing patience waiting for a return on their investments. Even the “new money” investors are becoming more selective—that’s forcing all but the top-tier companies to turn to the public market for cash.

For regular investors, this means they can now get a piece of these rarefied high-growth startups and all the risk and reward that entails. For startups, it means more disclosure, perhaps leading to greater accountability for the Valley’s disrupters. And it signals a sea change in the tech world. So far this year, six startups have left the billion-dollar unicorn list, while a paltry 10* have joined it, according to CB Insights. The Age of Unicorns appears to be coming to a close.

*11 as of yesterday

***

Worst Q1 since 2010: This morning Pitchbook released M&A data from the first quarter. Short version: We’re behind the pace of the last two years with 3,785 deals worth $385.0 billion. Deal volume is the lowest since Q3 of 2010. From the report:

These figures represent 37.8% and 34.6% year-over-year decreases, respectively. While not up to par with activity in 2015 and 2016, global M&A activity is still respectably on pace with 2014 levels in terms of dollars. With this slowdown came a corresponding decrease in valuation/EBITDA multiples to 8.4x in North American and Europe, down from 9.1x last quarter, and the lowest figure we’ve seen since 2Q 2014.

People moves: Qasar Younis left his role as COO of Y Combinator at the end of 2016. He had joined the firm in 2015 as a way to help the startup accelerator manage its growth. At the time, Younis was the company’s second-in-command to Sam Altman; he managed Y Combinator events, day-to-day operations, finance and legal functions, and advised startups.

YC has gone through many changes since then, including making Michael Seibel CEO of the core Y Combinator accelerator program.

Younis plans to launch a startup. In a March 31 post to his Facebook page, he wrote : “While I absolutely love YC and the work, from the day Google acquired TalkBin (April 26th, 2011) I've been thinking of starting my own thing. After 3 years at Google and 3 at YC, I think it’s time.:) Like leaving Google wasn't about Google, leaving YC isn't about YC. I'm not ready to announce what i'm doing next but I'm sure it won’t be a surprise to any of you.”

Retiring: “Super angel” investor Chris Sacca announced he will retire. That means his firm, Lowercase Capital, won’t raise another fund. More details on that in the blurbs below, but two quick notes: I asked Sacca about one specific aspect of his announcement -- the fact that he and his wife Crystal have been “quietly backing the next generation of investors, but specifically women and people of color who have been starting venture funds." He said:

“For years people gave us sh*t for being vocal about the need for diversity, but not being a more diverse firm. However, I don't think many realized we didn't have a big staff. In fact, our total headcount was never higher than five and our ambition, as is now well known, was to shrink Lowercase. So Crystal and I decided the best way to literally put our money where our mouth was on diversity in VC issues was to start backing women and people of color who were starting their own firms. Once we put in our money, we intro'd them around to meet our favorite LPs. I think we are at 12 or so now and still going.” He noted that he hasn’t done a good job of tracking those investments but hopes to highlight them on his blog soon.

I also asked if he expects to ever get lured back into investing. No chance: “I'm sure now and then we will cherry-pick a friend's company or two. But no chance we do it for a living again.”

Earnings Before All The Bad Stuff: IPO candidate Dropbox announced it is profitable “on an EBITDA basis.” The company didn’t say over what period the profit occurred. Houston told Bloomberg : "We are certainly charting a path to being a thriving public company, but one of the things that's nice about being cash-flow positive and having a strong balance sheet is we can do that when the timing is right for us."