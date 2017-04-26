Chris Sacca, a former Google ( googl ) attorney whothen gained prominence as a tech investor, and then as "shark" on the television show Shark Tank, is retiring from the venture capital world.

He announced the news Wednesday via a blog post headlined " Hanging up my spurs " and then, fittingly, tweeted about it (he was an early Twitter ( twtr ) investor).

Why leave a business that has made him wealthy and which he admittedly loves? Apparently because it's time. Sacca noted he is now 42 years old and has other interests.

Sacca invested early in companies like Instagram (now part of Facebook ( fb ) and Uber ( uber ) . Unlike most tech venture capitalists who tend to be based in Silicon Valley, he worked mostly hours away in Truckee, Calif. near Lake Tahoe, or in Southern California, according to this Forbes profile.

Sacca joined ABC's Shark Tank in 2015, which he is also leaving, serving on a roster of fellow sharks that included tech entrepreneur Mark Cuban. He said he was leaving his gig on because "there simply isn’t a way to do the show without investing in a bunch more companies."

While Sacca may be out of Shark Tank , he remains interested in TV. ABC is now shooting the pilot for a new show called Startup in which he will play a role as a character based on, yes, himself .

He said he will also produce a new podcast because, well, as he noted: "The world desperately needs another podcast, am I right?"

Lowercase Capital, the company Sacca founded, will continue to look after its current portfolio companies. But it will not raise additional funds from investors. In his post on Wednesday, he hinted at more news to come from Lowercase partner Matt Mazzeo, who manages the fund's day-to-day operations.