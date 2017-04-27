Retail
Search
TradeHow Trump’s Tariff Against Canada Could Lead To A Trade War
US-CANADA-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-TRUDEAU
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Thursday, April 27
MicronChipmaker Micron Taps SanDisk Co-Founder as CEO
MicrosoftIt Took Microsoft Nine Months to Fix That Word Bug
Apple

Why Thieves Who Stole $24,000 of Gear From an Apple Store Might Be Disappointed

Madeline Farber
8:46 AM ET

Seventeen iPhones, three iPads, and two computers were stolen from an Apple Store in Corte Madera, Calif. on Tuesday—totaling $24,000 worth of products.

Local news station ABC7 reports that five thieves—all of whom are reportedly in their late teens or early 20s—entered the store at 8 p.m. PST and swiped the devices. The alleged burglars were last seen by a security officer as they were running toward the back of a nearby Macy's store. From there, they might have entered a car.

But while they escaped, it's not clear if the products they stole will even function. According 9to5Mac, Apple has added a “kill switch” to its store demonstration devices—meaning they are deactivated once they're removed from the store’s wi-fi network. That's why the display devices aren’t bolted to tables with steel cables anymore, notes Consumerist. Still, they're not completely invaluable: Though the devices are reportedly no good for personal use, they can be broken down so some of their parts could be used for other devices, Consumerist reports.

The same store was robbed in 2016 according to ABC7. At that time, the buglers stole about $35,000 to $40,000 worth of Apple products.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE