Mark Zuckerberg Helped Build a Ford F-150 Truck

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a stop at a Ford plant in Michigan Thursday, where he helped build a F-150 truck on the assembly line and met with the plant's employees.

This is Zuckerberg's first time in Michigan, he wrote on Facebook, and he posted photographs of himself working on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge plant outside Detroit . But the most interesting part, he said, was speaking with the employees. In his Facebook post, he described the grueling work they do every day.

"Working on the line at an assembly plant is physically hard, and the people I met talked about how tiring it is and how worn down you get," he wrote. "You're essentially walking on a treadmill for 10 hours a day."

He was impressed with how competent the employees were at consistently accomplishing such a difficult task, he wrote, noting how they often listen to audiobooks or music while working at the plant.

Zuckerberg said that part of his New Years resolution in 2o17 was to meet people in all 50 states, noting that technology had created a divisiveness. "After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future," he wrote on Facebook January 3.