Leadership
Search
AmazonAmazon Debuts a New Echo That Takes Hands-Free Photos
Fiat ChyrslerFiat Chrysler’s SUV Push Pays Off
The 2017 Jeep Compass is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
PointCloudGoogle Exec Says Its Cloud Could Surpass Amazon Cloud by 2022
Most Powerful WomenCanada’s Biggest Bank Now Has an All-Female Financial Adviser Team
General Views of Toronto's Financial District
White House

Watch Live: President Trump’s Advisers Unveil Tax Reform Plan

Alana Abramson
11:27 AM ET

After much anticipation and fanfare, the Trump administration will unveil its tax reform proposal Wednesday as the President's 100-day benchmark rapidly approaches.

Gary Cohn, chairman of the Council of the Economic Advisers, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will reveal the individual and corporate tax proposals.

The plan will reportedly cut the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 15%, Reuters reported. Mnuchin said this would be the largest tax cut and reform proposal in the country's history at an earlier event Wednesday morning in Washington D.C.

On April 22, the President previewed the reform, tweeting "Big TAX REFORM AND TAX REDUCTION will be announced next Wednesday."

The White House proposal, however, will still have to be approved by Congress before it becomes legislation.

The announcement begins at 1:30 P.M E.T. Watch it in the video above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE