Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
YahooNow We Know What Yahoo Made on Its Early Snapchat Bet
"China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Press Preview
Most Powerful WomenSheryl Sandberg’s Tips For Helping Someone Struggling With Grief
SWITZERLAND-ECONOMY-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT
Estate TaxThese Are the 14 States With the Worst ‘Death Taxes’
funeral parlour, coffin bearer
Apple WatchAn Apple Watch for Diabetics Won’t Hit the Market Anytime Soon
Apple
medical money costs prescription drugs
Remicade is used to treat arthritis and psoriasis. Photograph by Dwight Eschliman—Getty Images
Biosimilars

FDA Approves New Drug That Could Take a Slice Out of Johnson & Johnson’s Best Seller

Sy Mukherjee
2:55 PM ET

Pharma giant Johnson & Johnson's Remicade brought in nearly $7 billion in sales last year. But Samsung Bioepis and partner Merck are hoping to claw away some of that market share with a new rival therapy—one that could come at a significant discount to the pricey arthritis and psoriasis treatment, which is J&J's best-selling product by far.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to Renflexis, which is now the second approved "biosimilar" of Remicade in the U.S. (the first was Pfizer's Inflectra, approved last April). Biosimilars mimic biologic drugs, which, as the name implies, are derived from biological matter rather than chemicals. They tend to be much more expensive than conventional medicines and are some of the most lucrative pharma products in the world.

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

Since biosimilars are so new to the U.S. market (there have been just five total approved here since 2015), it's been hard to gauge whether or not they can make a formidable dent in high drug prices by offering generic alternatives to branded treatments. The initial signs haven't been all that encouraging; for instance, Pfizer announced last fall that it would price Inflectra at just a 15% discount to Remicade. Some had hoped to see a price cut of up to 30%. And in Europe, biosimilars have driven down the prices of some drug types by as much as 50%.

Samsung Bioepis, which has a pipeline of these kinds of copycat treatments for a number of flagship therapies, specifically cited the price-cutting potential of biosimilars.

“Since our company was established five years ago, we have strived day in and day out to realize the promise of biosimilars for patients across the United States by offering them treatment options at a lower cost. We hope this regulatory milestone will bring us a step closer to achieving this goal,” said Christopher Hansung Ko, President & CEO of the firm, in a statement.

But Samsung Bioepis and Merck, which will be responsible for marketing and distributing the drug in the U.S.—somewhat ironic given that Merck actually markets branded Remicade in Europe in a partnership with J&J—haven't disclosed just what the price will be quite yet. The companies say they will announce it much closer to the product's launch later this year.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE