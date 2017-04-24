Tech
Search
LeadershipDon’t Ask the Only Woman in the Meeting to Take Notes
RecallHash Browns Recalled Because They May Contain Chopped Up Golf Balls
Hash Browns--Potatoes
UberFormer Lyft Driver Sues Uber Over ‘Hell’ Tracking Program
lyft uber lawsuit hell program track drivers
FCCFCC Chairman Expected to Unveil Strategy to Reverse Net Neutrality
Pai, Chairman of U.S Federal Communications Commission, delivers his keynote speech at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
FRANCE-INTERNET-GOOGLE
A person prepares to search the internet using the Google search engine,. PHILIPPE HUGUEN AFP — Getty Images
Google

Google’s Parent Company Achieves Big Market Cap Milestone

John Patrick Pullen
Apr 24, 2017

Google's parent company achieved a major milestone on Monday when its market value passed $600 billion for the first time.

Shares in Alphabet, the holding company that includes Google, rallied nearly 2.4% to close at $862.76 in regular trading. It was yet another record high for the stock that lifted the company's market capitalization to its highest point ever.

There was no big news from Alphabet today, but the rally could be in anticipation of Thursday's release of first quarter results. Overall, 2017 has been kind to the search giant, with Alphabet (goog) stock up 11% year to date.

Just the second company to reach the $600 billion plateau, Google is only behind Apple (aapl), which was up .08% on the day. Still, that's good for a $752 billion valuation, giving Apple a commanding lead over its tech rival.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The news for Google also gives it some breathing room ahead of bronze medalist Microsoft (msft) which has a market value of $521 billion, Amazon (amzn) and its $433 billion valuation, and Facebook (fb) at $420 billion. Sixth place Berkshire Hathaway (brk.a) is the world's most valuable non-tech company at $409 billion.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE