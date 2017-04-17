Data Crunching Startup Cloudera Sets IPO Price

Cloudera has priced its shares for its upcoming debut on Wall Street.

The data analytics startup said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it expects to issue 15 million shares at a price range between $12 to $14, raising roughly $195 million in the process. With roughly 128 million shares left outstanding, Cloudera would have a public market valuation of around $1.7 billion, which is lower than the $4.1 billion valuation it received in 2014 as part of a $900 million funding round .

Cloudera filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange in late March and plans to trade under the symbol CLDR. In its regulatory flings, the company disclosed that its annual sales jumped 57% in 2016 to $261 million. However, Cloudera lost $187 million during the same time period, and said in the filings it may never be profitable.

Intel owns 22% of Cloudera having invested $740 million in the startup in 2014 as part of Cloudera’s overall $900 million funding round in that year.

Intel paid $30.92 per share for Cloudera stock in 2014. Company now wants to price IPO at $12-$14 per share. OUCH! - Dan Primack (@danprimack) April 17, 2017

Intel ( intc ) paid Cloudera $30.92 per share during its 2014 investment, and could potentially buy another 10% chunk of shares during the IPO, according to the Wall Street Journal and regulatory files. By purchasing 10% of Cloudera’s shares during its IPO, Intel could continue to own roughly 21% of the company as opposed to having its stake diluted, the Journal noted.

Cloudera listed in its filing several competitors including Amazon Web Services ( amzn ) , Oracle ( orcl ) , and Microsoft ( msft ) . Technology analysts typically compare Cloudera against its data analytics rival Hortonworks ( hdp ) , which went public in 2014.