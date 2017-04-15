Apple’s Secret Car Project Ramps Up as iPhone Prep Continues

The Apple logo on the facade of the new Apple store on Dec. 1, 2016.

The Apple logo on the facade of the new Apple store on Dec. 1, 2016. Chesnot—Getty Images

Apple remained quiet over the last week, but that hasn't stopped news surrounding the company to keep flying.

The iPhone maker this week was the subject of countless reports and rumors, including one that says Apple has received approval to test self-driving car technology in California, suggesting the company is still moving forward with its secretive car project. Meanwhile, Apple was the subject of a new survey this week that found the company is wildly popular among teenagers, and it's inked a deal to bring iPads and Macs to the NHL.

But it wasn't all good news for Apple ( aapl ) . Some MacBook Pro owners reported an odd noise with their computers and Samsung was able to wrest control over the smartphone market once again. An NYU graduate student's who spent summer last year in an iPhone factory also shed some light on what it might really be like to produce an iPhone.

Read on for all that and more in this week's Fortune Apple news roundup:

One more thing... An NYU graduate student spent last summer working at an iPhone factory in China. This week, he discussed his findings and what it was like to work in the factory. Click here for the major things he discussed about his time working at the facility.