Tech
Search
united airlinesUnited Airlines: Another Nightmarish Passenger Story Emerges
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump’s Tweet About Libraries Is Getting Trolled By Librarians. Here’s Why
President Trump Participates In Roundtable With Women Small Business Owners
native americansNative American Tribes Fear End of Federal Heating Help
Eva Iyotte
Cyber SaturdayMicrosoft’s Quiet Patching of Shadow Brokers’ NSA Hacks Signals Policy Win
US-IT-ECONOMY-MICROSOFT-SHAREHOLDER-computers
apple
Photograph by Getty Images
Best Companies

Apple is Now Licensed to Test Self-Driving Cars in California

Leena Rao
Apr 14, 2017

Apple has received a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, according to the state's Department of Motor Vehicles, marking the clearest sign yet that the secretive company is developing self-driving car technology.

The permit, which was first spotted by Business Insider, adds Apple's name to a list of 30 other companies approved to test self-driving cars in California includingGoogle, Ford, and General Motors. Companies are required to get a permit before testing autonomous vehicles on the state's public roads.

The permit is significant because it all but confirms Apple's work on self-driving technology, although the focus of that push is unclear. Apple executives have never spoken at length about the company's effort in the space, but a number of leaks provide a glimpse at what the company is up to.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Apple has been hiring automotive design and software experts for the effort, reportedly called Project Titan internally. In early 2016, CEO Tim Cook fielded a question at the company's annual shareholder meeting about developing a car, to which he provided a cryptic response that neither confirmed nor denied the project.

"Do you remember when you were a kid, and Christmas Eve, it was so exciting, you weren't sure what was going to be downstairs?," he said. "Well, it's going to be Christmas Eve for a while."

For more on self-driving cars, watch,

Apple hinted at its self-driving car ambitions in November, when the technology giant sent a letter to U.S. regulators asking for clearer policies around self-driving car safety. At the same time, Apple is said to have had problems with whatever it is developing based on a report in September that said it had laid off dozens of employees at its self-driving car project, and shuttered parts of it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE