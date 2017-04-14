Apple is Now Licensed to Test Self-Driving Cars in California

Apple has received a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, according to the state's Department of Motor Vehicles, marking the clearest sign yet that the secretive company is developing self-driving car technology.
The permit, which was first spotted by Business Insider, adds Apple's name to a list of 30 other companies approved to test self-driving cars in California includingGoogle, Ford, and General Motors. Companies are required to get a permit before testing autonomous vehicles on the state's public roads.
The permit is significant because it all but confirms Apple's work on self-driving technology, although the focus of that push is unclear. Apple executives have never spoken at length about the company's effort in the space, but a number of leaks provide a glimpse at what the company is up to.
Apple has been hiring automotive design and software experts for the effort, reportedly called Project Titan internally. In early 2016, CEO Tim Cook fielded a question at the company's annual shareholder meeting about developing a car, to which he provided a cryptic response that neither confirmed nor denied the project.
"Do you remember when you were a kid, and Christmas Eve, it was so exciting, you weren't sure what was going to be downstairs?," he said. "Well, it's going to be Christmas Eve for a while."
For more on self-driving cars, watch,
Apple hinted at its self-driving car ambitions in November, when the technology giant sent a letter to U.S. regulators asking for clearer policies around self-driving car safety. At the same time, Apple is said to have had problems with whatever it is developing based on a report in September that said it had laid off dozens of employees at its self-driving car project, and shuttered parts of it.