Tech
Search
united airlinesUnited Airlines: Another Nightmarish Passenger Story Emerges
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump’s Tweet About Libraries Is Getting Trolled By Librarians. Here’s Why
President Trump Participates In Roundtable With Women Small Business Owners
native americansNative American Tribes Fear End of Federal Heating Help
Eva Iyotte
Cyber SaturdayMicrosoft’s Quiet Patching of Shadow Brokers’ NSA Hacks Signals Policy Win
US-IT-ECONOMY-MICROSOFT-SHAREHOLDER-computers
Best Companies

Here’s When You Can Expect Microsoft to Unveil the New Xbox

Jonathan Vanian
Apr 13, 2017

Microsoft is getting ready to unveil its newest Xbox to the public.

The technology giant said Thursday that it would show off its new gaming console, codenamed Project Scorpio, in June during the annual E3 gaming expo in Los Angeles.

Microsoft first disclosed its new console at last year’s E3 conference and has been slowly releasing details about the device since. The upcoming E3 event would be the first time Microsoft shows the console to a big audience. Microsoft is expected to announce availability and pricing details at that time.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

So far, Microsoft (msft) has only said that the new Xbox would debut during the 2017 holiday season. The company’s most recent gaming console, the Xbox One, debuted in Nov. 2013, the same month when Sony’s PlayStation 4 was released.

Video game site Eurogamer, through its Digital Foundry news arm, was able to inspect the console last week and said its “performance is remarkable” and that it meets Microsoft’s claims that it provides high-quality 4K graphics and improves the visual quality of older game built for the Xbox One.

The gaming website reported that “it’s entirely fair to say” Microsoft’s previous Xbox One console was technologically inferior to the rival PlayStation 4. Project Scorpio, however, “is exactly the right reaction from the Xbox team in the face of Sony's success.”

Sony debuted its latest incarnation of the PlayStation, the PlayStation 4 Pro, last fall. Although the PlayStation 4 Pro sells for $400, Digital Foundry speculates that Project Scorpio will cost $500 based on its technology. The high price could potentially make it less attractive for mainstream consumers.

Both Microsoft and Sony are marketing the new consoles as the next iterations of their prior consoles—opposed to completely new designs as they have in the past with prior console launches.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE