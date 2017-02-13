Playboy Magazine Is Bringing Back Nude Photos

Playboy has decided to bring nude photos back to its magazine, in a reversal of its 2015 announcement that it would not include naked women in print.

Cooper Hefner, the chief creative officer of Playboy said it "was a mistake" to remove nudity from the magazine in a statement on Monday.

"I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake," Hooper, the son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, said. "Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are."

Playboy on Monday tweeted a photo of its March/April 2017 cover accompanied by the hashtag #NakedIsNormal.

The magazine said in 2015 that it would stop running nude photos in its pages, claiming the era of printed erotica was over.