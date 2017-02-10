Apple Is Said to Have These Big Plans For its Next iPhone

Apple has some big changes planned for its next iPhones, according to one analyst.

It is expected to release three new iPhones this year that can be charged wirelessly, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors on Thursday. Kuo, whose Apple previous predictions have been quite accurate, added that one of the iPhone models will come with an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen and all-glass design, according to Apple-tracking site Macrumors, which obtained a copy of the note.

Over the last several months, there have been a growing number of rumors about Apple's ( aapl ) iPhone plans. While most reports say Apple will unveil two iPhones this year—the iPhone 7s and the iPhone 7s Plus—that come with minor upgrades over last year's iPhone 7, they also suggest that Apple will introduce a third device that has major updates.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

The third device, rumored to be called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X, is said to come with a curved screen based on the aforementioned OLED technology. It will also reportedly come with a completely new design and use glass as its main material. Apple could also move its home button to beneath the display so users can use the touch screen for functions like making mobile payments with Apple Pay. It would eliminate the need for a physical button on the front of the device and allow for a bigger screen. Some reports have even said that the iPhone 8's entire face will be covered by its screen.

The notoriously secretive Apple hasn't commented on its iPhone plans for later this year, so all reports should be considered with skepticism. However, Kuo, among others, believes Apple is indeed working on three iPhone models and is planning to sell the iPhone 8 as the smartphone's anniversary edition. The first iPhone was released in 2007.

For more about Samsung, watch:

Apple is said to be considering wireless charging for its iPhone 7, but the feature was missing when the phone was unveiled last year. Several competitors, including Samsung ( ssnlf ) , already offer wireless charging in their devices. By bringing it to this year's handsets, Apple could be trying to catch up to competitors. There has been some debate, however, over whether all three alleged iPhone models this year would offer wireless charging or whether it would just be the iPhone 8.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment about the Kuo report.