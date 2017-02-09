Term Sheet — Thursday, February 9

WRITEDOWNS, CLAP BACKS, LEAPS OF FAITH, BEYONCE

Hello from snowy New York, where this morning’s layer of fresh white snow will soon turn into black, bottomless slush puddles of death.

Clapping back: Term Sheet readers had lots of thoughts on Michael Moritz’s op-ed on Stephen Schwarzman, carried interest, President Trump, and private equity ethics ( here ). I’ll share them in a feedback column later, but one repeated theme was that the companies backed by Moritz’s firm, Sequoia Capital, and other VC firms, contribute to just as much indirect job loss via displacement as buyouts do directly via layoffs.

The American Investment Council’s official response accuses Moritz of misunderstanding the private equity model (“long term investments,” “alignment of interests”), noting that pension funds benefit from private equity’s high returns, and that many startups raise debt as well.

On carried interest, the Council, alongside the National Taxpayers Union and Americans for Tax Reform, argues that “changing the tax treatment of carried interest would hurt the pension funds, charities, and college endowments that form partnerships with fund managers and depend on the superior returns these managers deliver.”

Impaired: Last Fall Term Sheet mentioned Simple, the innovative digital bank that BBVA acquired in 2014 for $117 million, as an example of a traditional bank using a startup within it to disrupt itself. It’s the same model being used at Almond Bank, the secretive “bank within a bank” that Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, and Ribbit Capital were incubating in Cross River Bank, a joint investment.

At the time, I noted that Simple had experienced outage issues over the years. I also mentioned that Almond would pick up where Simple left off. But Simple representatives were quick to let me know at the time that the company is still very much alive. Simple has even begun on-boarding Simple customers to the BBVA balance sheet, a source close to the company says.

But this month BBVA Compass, the North American subsidiary that owns Simple, took a $59.9 million impairment charge on the company, according to an SEC filing . Josh Reich, Simple’s Founder and CEO told Term Sheet that BBVA continues to invest in Simple. The team now has 350 employees and “added customers at the rate of a bank that has over 1,000 branches,” he says.

BBVA Compass representative Christina Anderson provided more detail via email:

Accounting rules for investments like these and valuations for fintech companies are very volatile and often result in impairments. We are also interested in the intangibles that our innovation investments bring, including their knowledge and culture, as those elements help BBVA Compass become more dynamic, customer-centric and could potentially change the way banking is done. As with most investments, return is delivered in the medium to long term, and BBVA Compass remains committed to Simple and its continued success and ongoing growth.

Further Impaired: Publicis Groupe, a major acquirer of digital advertising businesses and agencies, has taken a massive writedown on its onetime “crown jewel” Sapient. The company disclosed a $1.49 billion impairment charge on the company, which it acquired in 2014 for $3.7 billion. CEO Maurice Lévy told WSJ his plan for Sapient, part of a wider strategy to turn the ad holding company into more of a consulting business, was “probably too ambitious.”

Leap of Faith: I read this Business Insider article on Magic Leap with great interest. In recent months the highly funded ($1.4 billion), highly valuable ($4.5 billion), highly secretive company has been accused of overhyping its not-yet-launched technology. Now, according to the article, the company is “scrambling” to get a demo ready ahead of a big board meeting. To be clear: All startups scramble. But Magic Leap is under more pressure than most startups, thanks to its valuation and funding.

The story shows that Magic Leap is making progress (its demo is in “decent” shape), but it also shows the danger of too much hype before launching anything. (Its CEO has promised the product will be like “really cool dream. Of flying squirrels and sea monkeys and rainbow powered unicorns. Of most anything you can imagine.” That’s a lot to live up to!) Also: Beyoncé was apparently unimpressed by a personalized demo.

Broadly speaking, one side effect of the Theranos mess is that companies are terrified of being called “the next Theranos.” They’re simultaneously scared of the media, and want more than ever to participate in and shape coverage. This could lead to more transparency, but so far I think it’s only led to more paranoia.

Elsewhere in VR/AR news, Oculus VR is reportedly closing 200 of its 500 demo stations at Best Buys due to poor performance .