The 50 Best Workplaces for Giving Back

It might be common for corporations to make charitable donations. But a few companies go above and beyond with their philanthropic work, with initiatives like food drives, cancer walks, and even volunteer bonuses. Fortune partner Great Place to Work combed through more than 350,000 staffer surveys to compile this list of the U.S. companies employees feel are doing the best job at giving back. Employees are asked detailed questions about how proud they are of their impact on the community, the difference they feel they make, and whether their work has special meaning. Outtakes of their responses are below.

1. Salesforce

Employees say: "This is an extraordinarily special place that really cares about its employees, customers, and community. We are strongly encouraged to give back. I have done everything from volunteering in a soup kitchen, to working at a children's hospital in Morocco—all supported by the company. Most importantly, I look forward to coming to work everyday, working with our wonderful community, and doing satisfying, challenging work."

"The thing I think that most separates [Salesforce] from other companies is the focus on giving back. Personally, it provides me with a greater sense of purpose when I come in each day."

Worldwide Employees: 22,070

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: San Francisco

Total Philanthropic Donations: $45,700,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

2. NuStar Energy

Employees say: "One of the outstanding things that I like about working at NuStar is that the company and I share the same moral compass. I enjoy giving back to the community and NuStar not only does the same, but helps provide opportunities for its employees to go above and beyond what each could do as an individual."

"NuStar inspires in its employees a sense of community pride and compassion for those who make up the community. This is demonstrated through the presence of a NuStar Volunteer Council that organizes charitable events for local groups including San Antonio’s Haven for Hope, Ronald McDonald House, and YMCA. All of these events are company-sponsored, manned by NuStar employees, and most occur during work hours. Throughout the NuStar Corpus Christi and South Texas area, NuStar employees volunteered almost 10,000 hours to these and other charitable groups. By making a difference in our company, NuStar employees are well compensated for their efforts, but it is in the community where we receive the most gratification for giving back."

Worldwide Employees: 1,630

Industry: Transportation

HQ location: San Antonio

Total Philanthropic Donations: $8,492,793

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

3. Veterans United Home Loans

Employees say: "Our employee-funded foundation is a perfect example of why I love to work at Veterans United. From helping a veteran get a service dog to partnering with the Gary Sinise Foundation to get a veteran into a smart home, over 95% of us donate 1% of our paychecks to enhance the lives of those in need, both locally and as far away as our service members overseas. Every week our foundation shows us a new person or family whose lives we have made a little easier. I'm proud to work for a company with the vision for such a foundation and with people who will give that weekly donation to touch someone else's life."

"It is truly an honor to work for this organization. The work that we do for veterans and the charity that Veteran United is involved with is well beyond any other organization that I have ever worked for prior to this one. I am always proud to say that I work for this company and always work my hardest to produce quality, so these veterans can get into their homes."

U.S. Employees: 1,991

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ location: Columbia, Miss.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $7,100,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

4. Intuit

Employees say: "Everything about this company is unique in my work experience. I was always resistant to working for a big corporation, but joining Intuit was the best career decision I have ever made. I truly love it and intend to spend the rest of my working days here. People truly care about each other and our customers. ... Our dedication to giving back to the community is enviable. I am personally a leader of an employee network and am given the time and support needed to effectively manage the network and plan and execute activities supporting our community. We are known in the area as a very giving organization, and that is really important to me. My friends and family get tired of hearing me talk about how awesome this company is and how much I love my job."

"Intuit is always giving back to the community. It believes so much in giving back that each employee is given 32 paid hours to help out local organizations. This can be used going to work in the food bank for a few hours a month, or participating in your child's school for an hour a week or volunteering at a fundraiser you believe in. In addition, the company will match monetary contributions dollar for dollar as long as the contribution is made to a 501c3. We feel empowered to give back to the community and know Intuit supports us."

Worldwide Employees: 7,905

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Mountain View, Calif.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $42,000,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

5. Autodesk

Employees say: "I love how this company encourages you to help out in the community, and gives you an opportunity to volunteer on work time and get paid. Also, it offers volunteer work that you can do from your office."

"I really value the fact that our company seeks to make the world a better place not only through the sale of our products, but also through free educational software grants and the Autodesk Foundation. The Autodesk Foundation grants thousands of licenses each year to nonprofits and startups meeting our criteria. In addition, each June we host a Global Month of Impact where events are set up at many of the offices and employees are encouraged to donate their time. This year we assembled 3D-printed prosthetic hands. In addition, we are provided time each year to conduct volunteer activities during work time and for every 10 hours that we volunteer and log, employees are allowed to direct $100 to a non-profit of their choice."

Worldwide Employees: 8,632

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: San Rafael, Calif.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $20,400,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

6. Deloitte

Employees say: "The Impact Day held each year to invest in the community is a fantastic experience. I love being able to tell friends and family that I'm being paid to spend a day volunteering."

"The commitment to community and volunteering really shows the heart behind Deloitte. Every year, we have an Impact Day where we take time away from client service to perform community service. We also conduct fun events like golf tournaments that benefit a charity or foundation in the area. There are many companies that do the consulting and auditing work that Deloitte does, but I haven't been a part of a company that also gives so much back to our local communities."

Worldwide Employees: 80,631

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: New York, N.Y.

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

7. ULTIMATE SOFTWARE

Employees say: "I love Ultimate Software because they do follow their motto of 'people first.' During my time here we have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for people in need due to disasters in our country and beyond. It's times like these where I feel we are leaving our footprint on the world and giving back."

"There are many things about Ultimate Software that make this a great place to work. The one that makes me feel the most rewarded and proud is the commitment to giving back. That is one of the cornerstones of Ultimate Software’s culture of people first. When a call to donate goes out, the employees always come through with payroll contributions, time, or donating needed items. With charity walks, charity raffles, drives for clothing, school supplies, and food, everyone has the opportunity to contribute in their own way. During a company-wide donation drive, Ultimate Software commits to matching 100% of the employee payroll contributions. Between April and August of 2017, Ultimate Software collected employee donations and, along with a 100% company match, donated between $120,000 to $180,000 to each of the following: the family of a deceased employee of less than a year, the Ecuador earthquake disaster relief, the Canada wildfire disaster relief, Equality Florida for the Orlando Club Shooting, and the Louisiana flood disaster relief."

Worldwide Employees: 3,126

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Weston, Fla.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $1,700,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

8. Patagonia

Employees say: "The founding principals of the company are still at work today with the absolute commitment to environmental advocacy and product quality. I love being connected to a company with integrity that has put to the test many times over. Patagonia continues to be a leader in the outdoor industry and continues to reassess environmental and community outreach."

"They built a café for us to have organic healthy local food (though we still have to pay for it, of course). We have a large garden outside for produce. We give 1% of all sales to nonprofit organizations. We now have a child care center on site. We are able to take fully paid days to give back to the community and nature. And we get reimbursed a few bucks a day for carpooling, biking, or walking to work."

Worldwide Employees: 2,120

Industry: Retail

HQ location: Ventura, Calif.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $7,881,385

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

9. Cisco

Employees say: "One of the unique benefits of working here is the ability to take five days of paid time off to work with charities. This is in addition to company matching for donations and cash given to charities based on the amount of hours an employee works at the charity."

"There is a very strong culture of giving back to the community, whether it is financial contributions, time off to do volunteer work, or corporate social responsibility activities. I am very proud of the social commitment here."

Worldwide Employees: 73,040

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: San Jose, Calif.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $286,200,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

10. Nationwide

Employees say: "Nationwide promotes community involvement, including giving associates work time to go help out at a local food bank, participate in community care day, or mentoring students. In addition, Nationwide has a Red Cross blood donor center in the building and associates can earn time off for a successful blood donation."

"The company is always involved in food bank volunteer work, Sam Ministries, and diaper giveaways. I have never worked for a company that wanted to help the community as much as this one."

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ location: Columbus, Ohio

Total Philanthropic Donations: $44,300,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

11. Cadence

Employees say: "From my perspective, Cadence is continuously looking for ways to improve an already great place to work. While I haven't had the opportunity to take advantage of the volunteer time off, I very much appreciate the fact that Cadence cares so much about making the world a better place through volunteering. I think the executive management team is doing a fantastic job of finding ways to make Cadence an increasingly better place to work, which in turn sets a strong foundation for individual and collective excellence. I'm proud to be part of Cadence and appreciate the opportunity to work here."

"I believe we have a management team that really values its employees and works hard at making their work and life better. They are also committed to their community with a program of having an extra week off for volunteer work which allows employees to feel empowered to help their community."

Worldwide Employees: 6,811

Industry: Electronics

HQ location: San Jose, Calif.

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

12. Genentech

Employees say: "Genentech dedicates one full week in June—the week leading up to Father's Day—to giving back to the community. During this week employees can: donate money while purchasing their lunch in the cafeteria to feed the homeless, participate in the Hay to Beakers Walk—a three mile loop on site that Genentech will donate $25 to children's causes on behalf of every walker, volunteer during work hours for nonprofits, participate in a silent auction to raise money for children's causes, and enter your personal story of giving back in a contest with a chance to win a philanthropic trip to Africa. There are also company groups that provide community outreach opportunities specific to a sector’s business plan and mission statement. For example, the disability group has provided community outreach to several nonprofits that help special needs children. These groups provide development opportunities for employees and provide the community an invaluable amount of volunteer hours by happy, willing. and vested helpers. Win, win."

"Genentech Gives Back is a week where employees give back time to the community. It includes auctions for great experiences or items. The money earned goes to charity. There's an awesome concert with free food and drink and A-list entertainment (Pink and Justin Timberlake, for example) at the end of the week as a thank you for employee participation. Genentech Goes to Town is when the company provides employees with GenenMoney that can be used in the community to support local businesses."

U.S. Employees: 14,815

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

HQ location: South San Francisco, Calif.

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

13. Atlassian

Employees say: "The employees are incredibly invested in philanthropy, volunteerism, diversity, and giving back. It's amazing to see how much personal time people invest in causes they care about, and how effective they are at mobilizing other employees. Our foundation and volunteerism isn't just a department or policy—it's really a culture of giving that runs deep in the company DNA. It feels good to be a part of it."

"The amount we encourage people to 'be the change they seek' is wonderful. Recently, for Pride Week, a couple of employees decided that instead of just showing support by marching in the pride parade, we'd actually volunteer to help at a local LGBT shelter. They were inundated with volunteers."

Worldwide Employees: 1,760

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: San Francisco

Total Philanthropic Donations: $2,812,395

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

14. VMware

Employees say: "We have a strong focus on giving back to the communities where we work. I was lucky enough to qualify for a sales trip to China based on sales achievement. During the trip, VMware planned an event where we all pitched in with volunteer work around the Great Wall of China. There were people painting, laying bricks, and planting trees. We also did a sales kick off in New Orleans recently, and participated in a Habitat for Humanity event there. VMware always thinks about how we can give back when we have major events."

"We have a commitment to giving back to the community. I donate a paid week to my favorite non-profit every year. This is time spent giving back to the community that has given so much to my family and me. It’s special to work for a company that thinks that way and puts its money where its mouth is."

Worldwide Employees: 19,357

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Palo Alto, Calif.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $5,400,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

15. Baird

Employees say: "The amount of volunteer opportunities and encouragement to participate without fear of missing work time is incredible. Donations are constantly being solicited for various worthy causes. There’s always a chance to give back to people in need and thanks are often provided to participants through meals or snacks brought into the office."

"Baird fosters a culture in which integrity and professionalism are paramount. Moreover, the company proactively encourages its associates to become immersed in community activities. It encourages this with its own support through the charitable foundation used to further a plethora of worthy causes and non-profit activities. Taken together, these attributes make this firm a great place to work. I look forward to getting up each business day and going to the office!"

Worldwide Employees: 3,311

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ location: Milwaukee

Total Philanthropic Donations: $4,063,199

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

16. Novo Nordisk

Employees say: "Our company goes above and beyond with community service projects. We sent a team of volunteers to Alabama when they had the deadly tornadoes a few years back. We've consistently helped out in New Orleans, as that community is still living with the devastation that followed Hurricane Katrina. We are actively involved in a charity called Cinderella’s Closet that donates dresses to underprivileged high school girls to be able to go to prom. Just recently, at a meeting in Orlando, we ordered a blood donation bus for employees to give blood to the Pulse Nightclub terrorist attack victims that took place two weeks prior. We also had a link at our meeting to donate to the GoFundMe page for these victims and their families. I'm not even scratching the surface here. The list of community service initiatives goes on and on."

"I've never worked for a company that gives so much back to the community and allows its employees to take part in charitable activities during work hours. I've always been really impressed by this! I recently participated in a boat race with 40 other Novo Nordisk women. I noticed that our team stood out from the other teams because it was obvious how proud we all were to be representing Novo Nordisk. Maybe that's why we won!"

Worldwide Employees: 42,847

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

HQ location: Plainsboro, N.J.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $19,000,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

17. Kronos

Employees say: "I love that, after 30 years, a lot has changed about our products, our customers, and our industry, but our mission is exactly the same: to improve our customers' financial lives so profoundly they could never imagine going back to the old way. Most companies in our technology industry have struggled to stay relevant and navigate the disruptive changes; we are navigating very well."

"Kronos is an ethical company that is trying to do the right thing, and gives back to the community."

Worldwide Employees: 4,949

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Chelmsford, Mass.

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

18. Crowe Horwath

Employees say: "The personal support management provides to people by chipping in to help someone in need is great. Examples include helping an employee dealing with a family member's terminal illness or reacting to national tragedies with a way for all employees to contribute to a charity."

"We have a strong commitment to the community. There is encouragement to go out and get involved. The company financially supports people's passions for giving back. The team I work with could all be considered friends. We care about each other's well being and often reach out to share the load of work."

Worldwide Employees: 118

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Chicago

Total Philanthropic Donations: $1,570,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

19. PCL Construction

Employees say: "We coordinate numerous charity opportunities throughout the year including donation drives for food banks, beach cleanup days, and Habitat for Humanity builds. The company puts a high priority on community involvement."

"I am very proud to work for a company that is so well-recognized for its contributions to the community, both through corporate donations, employee campaigns, and volunteerism. Not only are employees encouraged to volunteer, we actually have a volunteer hours goal!"

Worldwide Employees: 4,572

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

HQ location: Denver

Total Philanthropic Donations: $4,010,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

Employees say: "The product that we produce here at Stryker has a direct impact on patients everyday. Our product is used in people's times of need, be it an emergency or planned hospital stay. It really makes you realize how special of a place Stryker is when you visit a loved one in the hospital and they are laying on a Stryker bed. My son was born in a Stryker maternity bed and my grandparents have passed away in Stryker beds and stretchers. It gives you an awareness that the product we build is important to so many people at pivotal times in their lives."

"Just the other day my supervisor told us in a meeting that she received an email she wanted to read to us. It was from another cell supervisor, about an elderly lady who had hip surgery using our products. The surgery went so well and she was so happy with the results that she reached out personally thanking us for our hard work. She provided all the information she could about the parts that were now in her body. She asked if that supervisor could find all the people that worked on those parts. I was one of them. Just hearing this story in the meeting was so uplifting because I contributed to someone else’s wellbeing and happiness. Lastly she asked if all the people that worked on those parts could take a group picture so she can see our faces. It is amazing what we do here, and it was an amazing experience hearing this story."

Worldwide Employees: 25,000

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

HQ location: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $33,900,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

21. Principal Financial Group

Employees say: "This company has a culture you can feel—ethical, caring, inclusive, and forward-thinking. We are a financial services company, yet we care greatly about our community and give back, at an individual employee level and at a corporate level. I LOVE working here. As a millennial, I have high expectations. I want to retire from this company, which tells you how special this place is!"

"One thing I really appreciate about PFG is that it provides us with volunteering time off so we can help in our communities. I also like the level of involvement our company has with the community. It makes me not only proud of the company I work for, but also of my city and how it has grown over the years."

U.S. Employees: 9,787

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ location: Des Moines, Iowa

Total Philanthropic Donations: $13,600,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

22. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Employees say: "We provide an important and valuable service to the community. Because my heart is in service I am proud of what we do here."

"This is the best place to work. Being able to see the improvement I make in the life of a child is the most rewarding work I could do. Seeing former patients in the community and the appreciation they share make me want to do even more. We are blessed with the resources we need to do our work and I have coworkers that are as dedicated to our mission as I am."

U.S. Employees: 8,664

Industry: Health Care

HQ location: Atlanta

Total Philanthropic Donations: $164,400,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

23. Hyatt Hotels

Employees say: "Our commitment is to care for each other, our guests, and our local communities."

"Hyatt truly cares about their employees and makes them feel like they truly care. The benefits and the programs that they provide are truly a great asset to the company. They promote education and getting involved in local organizations in many ways."

Worldwide Employees: 100,000

Industry: Hospitality

HQ location: Chicago

Total Philanthropic Donations: $7,200,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

24. Roth Staffing Companies

Employees say: "I admire the philanthropy that my company is involved with. We are involved in a women's career event later this month and I have volunteered to participate in helping women write their résumés and practice interviewing skills."

"All discussions revert back to what is the best thing to do for the employees of this company. From contributing to gym memberships, to flex time, to awards and recognition, to community giving and paid time off to volunteer. Each branch receives yearly funds that they can give to a charity or charities of their choice."

U.S. Employees: 617

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Orange, Calif.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $350,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

25. Astellas

Employees say: "Astellas is truly a people-focused company! We put our commitment to giving back to our communities with five days every year and also by using time at our national meetings to give back. It is unique and inspiring to see the organizational commitment to our company mission."

"[We are] focused on giving back to the community. The company provides five paid days off to use for volunteer activities and it really encourages us to use them. Meetings always have some type of volunteer activity built into them. It’s a great organization!"

Worldwide Employees: 17,217

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

HQ location: Northbrook, Ill.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $1,326,624

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

26. West Monroe Partners

Employees say: "What this company brings to our community in giving back I have truly never experienced in my previous jobs. I am so proud to represent the company in local volunteer events. As an added bonus they give you days for just doing your bit. Best company I have worked for in my 17 years in the job market!"

"The amount of energy, money, and time employees from all levels give back to our communities is unusual for how small the firm is. We just had our corporate-wide Day of Giving. We are genuine and truly committed to giving back to the places where we have a presence."

U.S. Employees: 670

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Chicago

Total Philanthropic Donations: $748,555

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

27. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Employees say: "The firm is very committed to having a positive impact in the community. Pro bono work is highly encouraged and rewarded. I cannot imagine working at another firm."

"I appreciate the opportunities we are given to reach out to our communities to help others and to make a real difference in our own backyard. Orrick Cares was seen and felt by so many and has been impossible to ignore. It has paid dividends not just for those in need but for all who are involved."

Worldwide Employees: 2,300

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: San Francisco

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

28. Cooley

Employees say: "Cooley is always involved in giving back in the form of giving Christmas gifts to families every year, contributing to emergency funds for unexpected situations such as for hurricane survivors or Orlando shooting victims, among others."

"The firm has numerous team and group-focused activities across its many offices. In Reston we've hosted the Cooley Olympics as a way to raise money for a local charity. There are probably not many law firms that host events where senior firm partners are building tents blindfolded, stuffing their faces with marshmallows, and doing handstands in the street outside the building (not all at the same time, of course)."

Worldwide Employees: 1,956

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Palo Alto, Calif.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $29,348,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

29. GoFundMe

Employees say: "Aside from being a great organization with amazing people who care about each other and really care about our product, there is a major focus on giving back to the community here. Two examples of this include giving all employees an extra three days per year (in addition to our paid time off days) to do service-related activities. People have taken advantage of this by volunteering at food banks and soup kitchens and spending days volunteering in educational programs to teach programming to underprivileged children. Additionally, each month, GoFundMe allows all of its employees to nominate a campaign that is meaningful to them in some way, and selects about 50 to 80 of these campaigns to donate $1,000 to. It's a really special program that allows employees to feel great about the work they are doing."

"We have an amazing giveback program, where 50 employees are able to donate $1,000 to an inspiring campaign of their choice. GoFundMe is all about philanthropy, ongoing training and education, and ideation! Love my job."

U.S. Employees: 143

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Redwood City, Calif.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $1,100,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

30. PricewaterhouseCoopers

Employees say: "The firm's commitment to youth education and volunteering and the frequent advertising of opportunities of this nature [make it a great place to work]."

"At this job, I am constantly challenged to solve problems in my day-to-day work with clients and I feel like everyone, starting even from the associate level, has the opportunity to make a real impact at the client and at the firm. ... The firm encourages staff to start initiatives to give back to their communities and schools as well as the network across the entire organization. I feel respected and invested every day at my job and I truly love coming to work every day."

U.S. Employees: 45,428

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: New York City

Total Philanthropic Donations: $88,064,516

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

31. Dixon Schwabl

Employees say: "We do a ton for charity. We have big teams in the American Heart Association Heart Walk. We also do a team stair climb for the American lung association, and a lot of bell ringing for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. Plus, we donate pro bono work to charities to help with their fundraising efforts for the year."

"We have produced fundraising videos for nonprofit organizations trying to get new equipment or facilities. On several occasions, we have returned to these groups and seen changes in place as a result of our efforts. It is a tremendously rewarding experience, and I am filled with an incredible sense of pride that our company has given back to the community, changing lives for the better—and I helped!"

U.S. Employees: 104

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

HQ location: Victor, N.Y.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $1,800,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

32. NVIDIA

Employees say: "Nvidia encourages employees to get involved and give back to the community. It does a lot of charity work and encourages employees to donate to charities by matching their donation up to $1000 per year. Which I think is not only a great benefit but also a great characteristic of a company. We do charity, rebuilding, and cleaning work with all employees. It's a very unique way of giving back to the community and I respect Nvidia for that."

"NVIDIA is a big financial supporter of cancer research and cancer care. The company encourages volunteerism, contributes to the community in each of its offices worldwide, and matches employee contributions in the causes we support. NVIDIA also supports GPU research, start-ups, science and computing students at the high school and college level, advancing science, technology, and innovation. Our company enables individuals, organizations, and our own most important life's work, which is an incredible thing! It's so great to be affiliated with a company that is the source of innovation and discovery!"

Worldwide Employees: 9,431

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Santa Clara, Calif.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $6,010,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

33. American Express

Employees say: "I am particularly proud of the company's extension into the community through its corporate social responsibility activities, and I am pleased to know that the chairman and CEO supports this work, in words and actions."

"The company's devotion to work-life balance is really the driving factor in making American Express a great place to work. Close second is its commitment to philanthropic initiatives and community responsibility. These two things are, in my opinion, amongst the best in class."

Worldwide Employees: 55,064

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ location: New York, N.Y.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $39,000,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

34. Stellar Solutions

Employees say: "Stellar arranges for a charitable donation to be made on behalf of each employee to the charity of their choice. They work to seek employee participation in giving and volunteering. Community involvement and volunteering is a part of our annual review as they value employees being active participants and role models in their communities. Who does that?"

"Contributions as a team to community service are outstanding. The annual payments to a personally selected charity from their foundation are unparalleled."

U.S. Employees: 177

Industry: Aerospace

HQ location: Palo Alto, Calif.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $204,850

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

35. USAA

Employees say: "USAA has a great passion for its members, focused around the military community. We serve those who have served us and are very proud to do it."

"USAA has wonderful community involvement. Some of the most unique corporate ambassadors are the USAA chorus and concert and jazz Bands. We perform for retirement center members and the general public and all performances are free! It is a great privilege to participate in these musical groups."

Worldwide Employees: 28,738

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ location: San Antonio, Texas

Total Philanthropic Donations: $15,119,461

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

36. Cornerstone OnDemand

Employees say: "Beyond the general perks, for me the heart of the company is its understanding that a great work environment encourages not just the work we do, but the full human experience. Cornerstone's emphasis on giving back with the Cornerstone Foundation, building skateboards with underprivileged youth as a part of new hire orientation, child mentorship programs like Spark, encouraging Cornerstars to vote in the upcoming election, and having marathons, triathlons, and walks throughout the year for various charities are a constant reminder that we as an organization are more than simply the sum of our parts. We have a corporate responsibility to give back, and it's so refreshing to see the company hold true to its roots, even with all the growth that has occurred over the past few years."

"I've worked for several of Cornerstone's competitors, and there are a few things that stood out for me about Cornerstone that helped me decide this is the company I wanted to work for. First, Cornerstone has a team called Cornerstone Foundation that focuses solely on how Cornerstone gives back to the community and how we as employees can get involved in helping to make this world a better place. As a matter of fact, at my new-hire orientation, we spent part of one day working with a group of kids to help them create and build their own skateboards—pretty cool. Another thing that sets Cornerstone apart is that they invest in small startup tech companies, providing them with free office space within the Cornerstone headquarters and access to resources to help them grow their business. Amazing."

Worldwide Employees: 1,769

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Santa Monica, Calif.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $345,358

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

37. SAS Institute

Employees say: "SAS allows me to volunteer during work hours every month at the Food Bank of Eastern and Central N.C. I enjoy volunteering with my colleagues and am proud that my company supports us in giving back to people in need in our community."

"At all significant team meetings, we engage in a giving back activity that both helps enrich our community as well as team bonding and relationship building. It is so meaningful and always a highlight of our time together. Activities have included working in local food banks, sorting donations at thrift shops, installing irrigation for a community garden, and building residences with Habitat for Humanity."

Worldwide Employees: 14,254

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Cary, N.C.

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

38. Etsy

Employees say: "There are so many things that make this a great place to work, but I think the main one is the impact. It's the impact we're making on our community, the impact we're making on the environment, and the impact we're making in corporate America as we explore what it can mean to be a public company."

"Our commitment to social good is unique, authentic, and nothing short of incredible. With every social good initiative or announcement (parental leave, solar initiative, etc.), I am filled with tremendous pride to work at Etsy. Our leaders are truly good people who want to make and create good for the world. It is a truly unique and special opportunity to work here."

Worldwide Employees: 852

Industry: Tech

HQ location: Brooklyn

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

39. American Transmission Company

Employees say: "I have been a high school coach of track and field for the last nine years I've been working at ATC, under five different supervisors. Although the season is demanding of my time and requires an adjusted work schedule, I've been encouraged and supported each and every season by ATC employees and supervisors, which allows me to have a positive work-life balance while investing in my community."

"This company stands head and shoulders above my past employers in community involvement. ATC demonstrates its commitment not only to the local communities around its offices, but also to the communities it serves through the business, by sponsoring fundraisers for charity, holding public environmental education events, and by allowing employees paid leave to serve charities."

U.S. Employees: 657

Industry: Manufacturing & Production

HQ location: Waukesha, Wis.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $536,588

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

40. KPMG

Employees say: "We have created a culture that has a family feel and cares about the individual. We encourage and support giving back to our communities and it is very easy to find other people to help with your personal cause. Seeing this teamwork around passion is an incredible motivator of our people."

"One of the most important reasons why I feel KPMG is a great place to work is that integrity is one of the cornerstones of our firm. Giving back to our communities with our book distribution to elementary schools, our disaster relief fund to help all in need, and our blood drives, are just a few of the many ways our firm shows it cares."

Worldwide Employees: 174,000

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: New York City

Total Philanthropic Donations: $28,417,153

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

41. American Fidelity Assurance Company

Employees say: "AFA is very involved and devoted to our community. We are encouraged to volunteer and contribute to local charities and programs through company-sponsored events, payroll deductions, and paid volunteer time. AFA cares about more than just profit, but also sees the profitability in colleague and community engagement."

"The company makes a genuine effort to involve colleagues in community involvement, offering paid time off for charity work, incentives for community fundraisers and food drives, t-shirt days to raise money for charities, etc."

U.S. Employees: 1,757

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ location: Oklahoma City

Total Philanthropic Donations: $1,051,065

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

42. Firespring

Employees say: "The company's focus on being part of the community is unique. They give employees time off every month to volunteer and encourage them to help make an impact for nonprofits in our community."

"Firespring's B-Corp status was something that attracted me to the company and is something I'm very proud of as an employee. I enjoy volunteering 96 hours per year to help make an impact on my community."

U.S. Employees: 221

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

HQ location: Lincoln, Neb.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $518,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

43. SAP America

Employees say: "As we are a technology company, we are always looking for what technology can do to not only make businesses run better but how it can improve people's lives. There are examples of how our technology has saved lives in disasters, through research for diseases, through individual commitment, always with SAP leadership support, to help whereever we can in the communities we work in all over the world. I feel that SAP is part of the larger global community, with a company that values giving back and citizenship. I am humbled and amazed by what my colleagues do daily, and how SAP supports it all."

"We have a month of service each year when employees are encouraged to volunteer their time to charitable organizations. I think my company gives back to the community better than any other company!"

Worldwide Employees: 79,061

Industry: Information Technology

HQ location: Newtown Square, Pa.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $5,600,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

44. Baker Donelson

Employees say: "Each year our company picks a different charity organization to support. Individual offices also take on smaller charity events, such as walks, runs, food drives, and local volunteer work. The company gives us eight hours of paid time off devoted specifically to volunteering and community service. I think it's great that we are encouraged to give back to the community and those in need."

"Baker Donelson cares about more than just the business. Each year, through a nomination and voting process, we select a charity organization that will receive the firm's support for the upcoming year through various fundraising activities held by each office. In addition to the named firm-wide project, individual offices may choose their own local charity or cause to support as well. That's the kind of caring family we belong to at Baker Donelson!"

U.S. Employees: 1,338

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Memphis

Total Philanthropic Donations: $8,446,441

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

45. QuikTrip

Employees say: "I think the way Quiktrip really cares about its employees is what really sest us apart from everywhere else. We have great pay and benefits and really help out our community during holidays (Freedom Fest, the United Way golf and poker tournaments). It makes our community really support us as much as we support them."

"Our company participates in many charitable organizations and allows many of us to participate in volunteer activities. And any donations we make as employees get matched by the company."

U.S. Employees: 20,460

Industry: Retail

HQ location: Tulsa, Okla.

Total Philanthropic Donations: $14,945,024

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

46. Edward Jones

Employees say: "I've been with Edward Jones for over 20 years. Not only are we a company that cares about our clients, but about our community as well. The generous hearts of Edward Jones branch offices comes through when we hold food, school supply, or toy drives in our individual offices. Over the past four years, our office has gathered over 250 pounds of food, enough toys for several families, and helped raise $20,000 for Special Olympics as well as over $500 for the AFSP."

"Edward Jones is a great corporate sponsor for community organizations. EDJ provides the opportunities for associates to volunteer with organizations such as United Way and Junior Achievement. In addition, EDJ has associates in board positions with diverse organizations such as Black Rep Theater, Mentor St. Louis, and Boys and Girls Club."

Worldwide Employees: 43,090

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ location: St. Louis

Total Philanthropic Donations: $11,200,000

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

47. CHG Healthcare Services, Inc.

Employees say: "Since day one I have been shown on a daily and weekly basis that CHG cares about its employees, their families, and the community as a whole. Departments are always doing service projects and charity work. There is support for just about anything you might need. The managers are the ones pushing these projects and they participate just like the rest of us."

"The kindness of people within CHG is remarkable. People genuinely care for each other. It's the most welcoming, caring, compassionate place I've ever worked. You see that in programs like volunteer time off, our employee compassion fund where I can donate to help employees who fall on hard times and our difference makers program that honors people who contribute their time and talents within local communities. Yet we're still a highly profitable business, which proves you can be kind AND successful."

U.S. Employees: 2,259

Industry: Professional Services

HQ location: Salt Lake City

Total Philanthropic Donations: $428,614

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

48. Grovo

Employees say: "In two years, I can honestly say I wake up almost every morning excited to come to work, and I realize how rare that is to be able to work somewhere with all your friends and do meaningful and challenging work. Working with friends every day is only topped by the fact that our mission as a company is to empower and educate people, which makes our work that much more special."

U.S. Employees: 168

Industry: Education & Training

HQ location: New York City

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

49. Hagerty

Employees say: "We have a strong presence in the community with tons of volunteer opportunities. Hagerty will pay us for 16 hours a year to participate in these opportunities."

"Hagerty has created a very healthy culture to work in. There is a solid work-life balance and a real focus on giving back to our local community through charitable organizations."

Worldwide Employees: 786

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ location: Traverse City, Mich.

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: No

50. VMS BioMarketing

Employees say: "VMS BioMarketing encourages volunteer work and pays you during the time you spend volunteering rather than having to use your own personal time off."

"Philanthropy is extremely important and many are actively involved. This year VMS is sponsoring a room at the Ronald McDonald House at Riley Hospital. There have been opportunities for employees to prepare and serve breakfast for family members staying there. It really gives us a chance to keep things in perspective and appreciate our good fortune. I am extremely grateful I was given the opportunity to be a VMS employee. I have never been so proud to be part of an organization!"

U.S. Employees: 147

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

HQ location: Indianapolis

Total Philanthropic Donations: $35,750

Offers PTO for Volunteering: Yes

Offers Employee Matching Funds: Yes

