A man hands a balloon to a woman as he decorates Fillmore Street on Valentine's Day in San Francisco. Photograph by Justin Sullivan—Getty Images

These Are the Best and Worst Cities to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Lots of money goes into Valentine’s Day — but how far that money takes you depends on where you live.

WalletHub analyzed 100 of the most populated cities across 20 key metrics, focusing mostly on budget, activities, gift accessibility, and the weather forecast for Feb. 14. San Francisco ranked number one overall, followed by Scottsdale, Ariz.; Orlando; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Seattle. San Francisco-based consumers have access to more jewelry stores per capita, while Scottsdale expects to have a sunny Valentine's Day and Orlando has more florists per capita.

San Bernardino, Calif.; Cleveland; Detroit; Newark, N.J.; and Hialeah, Fla. rank in the worst five cities overall. Cleveland offers some of the most expensive tickets for Valentine's Day parties (on average), while Cleveland, Newark, and Hialeah (a city in Miami-Dade) offer couples expensive three-course meals for two.

To see where your city ranks, click here .