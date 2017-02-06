Most Powerful WomenPeople Are Pressuring Macy’s to Drop Ivanka Trump
Final Presidential Debate Between Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Held In Las Vegas
Data SheetApple’s Comeback, Amazon’s Profit, and Kalanick’s Stand
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Monday, February 6
Super BowlSuper Bowl Draws Lowest TV Ratings in Two Years Despite Thrilling Finish
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL
Farnborough International Airshow 2012
A Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner aircraft operated by Qatar Airways Photograph by Bloomberg via Getty Images
Airlines

This Is Now the World’s Longest Commercial Flight

Tara John
3:00 PM UTC

Qatar Airways now claims to hold the title of the world’s longest regularly scheduled airline flight by flying time.

The carrier launched its service to Auckland, New Zealand, from Doha on Sunday, flown on a Boeing 777. The Auckland to Doha route, which usually faces more headwind, is said to take 17 hours and 30 minutes and covers a distance of more than 9,000 miles, according to a press release by the carrier.

Qatar Airlines' new service edges it past Emirates' Dubai to Auckland flight that lasts 16 hours and 5 minutes, and has a return flight that clocks 17 hours, 20 mins, USA Today reports.

While the flight might have the claim to the longest by time, it is not the longest existing flight by distance: a claim currently held by Air India's 9,399 mile-long route from Delhi to San Francisco, BBC reports. According to Flight Radar, the inaugural flight QTR921 is still airborne and has four more hours to go before it lands in Doha.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE