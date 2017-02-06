Jamie Dimon and Lloyd Blankfein Are $418 Million Richer than Last Year

Jamie Dimon (L) CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Lloyd Craig Blankfein, CEO of The Goldman Sachs Group.

Jamie Dimon (L) CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Lloyd Craig Blankfein, CEO of The Goldman Sachs Group. Mark Wilson Getty Images

Jamie Dimon's big bet on J.P. Morgan Chase's stock, which he said he did on a whim, has paid off.

A year ago, the CEO of J.P. Morgan ( jpm ) bought up roughly $26 million worth of the bank's stock in early 2016 amid a stock market sell off . At the time, Dimon acquired 500,000 shares at about $52.20 a piece. When asked a little while later why he had made the purchase, Dimon replied that he happen to have a morning when he didn't have any plans.

That do nothing morning has really paid off for Dimon. A year later, and with Donald Trump as president, that stake has gained $16.9 million in value , for a one-year return of 65%, before dividends. And the timing was great. The stock closed at $53.07 the day Dimon bought the shares, and they haven't looked back since.

That purchase boosted Dimon's stake in the company to about 6.7 million shares, which is now worth $580.6 million, up $222 million in the past year.

Most bank executives who are compensated at least partially via stock also saw a boost in the value of their holdings. Goldman Sachs ( gs ) CEO Lloyd Blankfein owned roughly 2.3 million shares of his bank a year ago .

When he reported his holdings last year , Blankfein's stake was worth $355.2 million. Now it's worth $551.4 million.

The boost of Blankfein and Dimon's stake in their respective companies was partially thanks to the already low prices of the two stocks a year ago. B ut shares of Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan also rose sharply following Trump's election in November. Trump has already signed an executive order that could curb banking regulation , while his infrastructure spending plan is expected to hasten the Federal Reserve's rate hike schedule.