These 97 Companies Filed a Brief Against President Trump’s Travel Ban

A federal court will soon decide whether President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily blocking travel from seven majority-Muslim countries can stand.
Attorneys for Minnesota and Washington, as well as a group of former high-level government officials including Secretaries of State John Kerry and Madeleine Albright, filed in the Ninth Circuit on Monday, arguing against the order. The Department of Justice will file in defense of the order later on Monday.
Outside of government, 97 companies, including tech giants Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook, also filed a legal brief in the challenge, saying the ban "inflicts significant harm on American business." The companies say the order inhibits growth and hurts both their employees and their customers.
“Skilled individuals will not wish to immigrate to the country if they may be cut off without warning from their spouses, grandparents, relatives, and friends — they will not pull up roots, incur significant economic risk, and subject their family to considerable uncertainty to immigrate to the United States in the face of this instability," the companies say, according to a copy of the brief posted on TechCrunch.
gA full list of the companies that signed onto the brief is below:
1.AdRoll, Inc.
2.Aeris Communications, Inc.
3.Airbnb, Inc.
4.AltSchool, PBC
5.Ancestry.com, LLC
6.Appboy, Inc.
7.Apple Inc.
8.AppNexus Inc.
9.Asana, Inc.
10.Atlassian Corp Plc
11.Autodesk, Inc.
12.Automattic Inc.
13.Box, Inc.
14.Brightcove Inc.
15.Brit + Co
16.CareZone Inc.
17.Castlight Health
18.Checkr, Inc.
19.Chobani, LLC
20.Citrix Systems, Inc.
21.Cloudera, Inc.
22.Cloudflare, Inc.
23.Copia Institute
24.DocuSign, Inc.
25.DoorDash, Inc.
26.Dropbox, Inc.
27.Dynatrace LLC
28.eBay Inc.
29.Engine Advocacy
30.Etsy Inc.
31.Facebook, Inc.
32.Fastly, Inc.
33.Flipboard, Inc.
34.Foursquare Labs, Inc.
35.Fuze, Inc.
36.General Assembly
37.GitHub
38.Glassdoor, Inc.
39.Google Inc.
40.GoPro, Inc.
41.Harmonic Inc.
42.Hipmunk, Inc.
43.Indiegogo, Inc.
44.Intel Corporation
45.JAND, Inc. d/b/a Warby Parker
46.Kargo Global, Inc.
47.Kickstarter, PBC
48.KIND, LLC
49.Knotel
50.Levi Strauss & Co.
51.LinkedIn Corporation
52.Lithium Technologies, Inc.
53.Lyft, Inc.
54.Mapbox, Inc.
55.Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart
56.Marin Software Incorporated
57.Medallia, Inc.
58.A Medium Corporation
59.Meetup, Inc.
60.Microsoft Corporation
61.Motivate International Inc.
62.Mozilla Corporation
63.Netflix, Inc.
64.NETGEAR, Inc.
65.NewsCred, Inc.
66.Patreon, Inc.
67.PayPal Holdings, Inc.
68.Pinterest, Inc.
69.Quora, Inc.
70.Reddit, Inc.
71.Rocket Fuel Inc.
72.SaaStr Inc.
73.Salesforce.com, Inc.
74.Scopely, Inc.
75.Shutterstock, Inc.
76.Snap Inc.
77.Spokeo, Inc.
78.Spotify USA Inc.
79.Square, Inc.
80.Squarespace, Inc.
81.Strava, Inc.
82.Stripe, Inc.
83.SurveyMonkey Inc.
84.TaskRabbit, Inc
85.Tech:NYC
86.Thumbtack, Inc.
87.Turn Inc.
88.Twilio Inc.
89.Twitter Inc.
91.Uber Technologies, Inc.
92.Via
93.Wikimedia Foundation, Inc.
94.Workday
95.Y Combinator Management, LLC
96.Yelp Inc.
97.Zynga Inc.