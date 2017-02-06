These 97 Companies Filed a Brief Against President Trump’s Travel Ban

Comcast tech employees walk out of work to rally against President Trump's recent immigration order on February 2, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A federal court will soon decide whether President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily blocking travel from seven majority-Muslim countries can stand.

Attorneys for Minnesota and Washington, as well as a group of former high-level government officials including Secretaries of State John Kerry and Madeleine Albright, filed in the Ninth Circuit on Monday, arguing against the order . The Department of Justice will file in defense of the order later on Monday.

Outside of government, 97 companies , including tech giants Apple , Google , Microsoft and Facebook, also filed a legal brief in the challenge, saying the ban "inflicts significant harm on American business." The companies say the order inhibits growth and hurts both their employees and their customers.

“Skilled individuals will not wish to immigrate to the country if they may be cut off without warning from their spouses, grandparents, relatives, and friends — they will not pull up roots, incur significant economic risk, and subject their family to considerable uncertainty to immigrate to the United States in the face of this instability," the companies say, according to a copy of the brief posted on TechCrunch .

gA full list of the companies that signed onto the brief is below:

1.AdRoll, Inc.

2.Aeris Communications, Inc.

3.Airbnb, Inc.

4.AltSchool, PBC

5.Ancestry.com, LLC

6.Appboy, Inc.

7.Apple Inc.

8.AppNexus Inc.

9.Asana, Inc.

10.Atlassian Corp Plc

11.Autodesk, Inc.

12.Automattic Inc.

13.Box, Inc.

14.Brightcove Inc.

15.Brit + Co

16.CareZone Inc.

17.Castlight Health

18.Checkr, Inc.

19.Chobani, LLC

20.Citrix Systems, Inc.

21.Cloudera, Inc.

22.Cloudflare, Inc.

23.Copia Institute

24.DocuSign, Inc.

25.DoorDash, Inc.

26.Dropbox, Inc.

27.Dynatrace LLC

28.eBay Inc.

29.Engine Advocacy

30.Etsy Inc.

31.Facebook, Inc.

32.Fastly, Inc.

33.Flipboard, Inc.

34.Foursquare Labs, Inc.

35.Fuze, Inc.

36.General Assembly

37.GitHub

38.Glassdoor, Inc.

39.Google Inc.

40.GoPro, Inc.

41.Harmonic Inc.

42.Hipmunk, Inc.

43.Indiegogo, Inc.

44.Intel Corporation

45.JAND, Inc. d/b/a Warby Parker

46.Kargo Global, Inc.

47.Kickstarter, PBC

48.KIND, LLC

49.Knotel

50.Levi Strauss & Co.

51.LinkedIn Corporation

52.Lithium Technologies, Inc.

53.Lyft, Inc.

54.Mapbox, Inc.

55.Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart

56.Marin Software Incorporated

57.Medallia, Inc.

58.A Medium Corporation

59.Meetup, Inc.

60.Microsoft Corporation

61.Motivate International Inc.

62.Mozilla Corporation

63.Netflix, Inc.

64.NETGEAR, Inc.

65.NewsCred, Inc.

66.Patreon, Inc.

67.PayPal Holdings, Inc.

68.Pinterest, Inc.

69.Quora, Inc.

70.Reddit, Inc.

71.Rocket Fuel Inc.

72.SaaStr Inc.

73.Salesforce.com, Inc.

74.Scopely, Inc.

75.Shutterstock, Inc.

76.Snap Inc.

77.Spokeo, Inc.

78.Spotify USA Inc.

79.Square, Inc.

80.Squarespace, Inc.

81.Strava, Inc.

82.Stripe, Inc.

83.SurveyMonkey Inc.

84.TaskRabbit, Inc

85.Tech:NYC

86.Thumbtack, Inc.

87.Turn Inc.

88.Twilio Inc.

89.Twitter Inc.

91.Uber Technologies, Inc.

92.Via

93.Wikimedia Foundation, Inc.

94.Workday

95.Y Combinator Management, LLC

96.Yelp Inc.

97.Zynga Inc.