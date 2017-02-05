French politicsFrance’s Le Pen Launches Election Bid With Vow to Fight Globalization
Volkswagen

Audi Recalls 576,000 Vehicles Over Fire Hazard and Airbag Issues

Mahita Gajanan
6:29 PM UTC

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 600,000 Audi vehicles, citing a fire hazard in one model year and an airbag issue in another.

Audi is recalling 342,867 A5, A5 Cabriolet and Q5 SUV's from the model year 2013-2017 because they have turbocharged engines with a coolant pump that can cause a fire when clogged with debris.

The company is also recalling 234,054 2011-2017 Q5 SUV's because water from the sunroof drainage system can soak into the foam around side air bag inflators, potentially causing the inflator to explode.

Audi said it became aware of the overheating risk in 2015, and opened an investigation in 2016 which concluded in December.

The recalls will begin this month.

