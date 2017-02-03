CommentaryBattered CEOs Meet With Trump in Washington
President Trump Speaks At The National Prayer Breakfast
PointCloud4 Things You Need to Know About Amazon’s Business Right Now
Company Signs
Super Bowl 2017The Patriots’ Bill Belichick Inspires His Team By Calling Them This
Super Bowl Football
SNAPWhat Snap’s Old-School Prospectus Says About the IPO Market
Inside The LA Tech Job Fair As Jobless Claims in U.S. Rise To Four-Week High Amid Holiday
Organic homemade minced meat on craft paper
istetiana Getty Images
beef

Your Hamburger May Now Contain ‘Unlimited Quantities’ of Cow Heart

Kate Samuelson
3:21 PM UTC

Beef producers are now permitted to use any part of a cow's heart when making ground beef thanks to a quiet policy change by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

After nearly 40 years of heart meat and tongue meat being prohibited as ingredients in chopped beef, ground beef, or hamburger under a 1981 policy, the FSIS has now ruled that beef heart "can be used in unlimited quantities and declared as 'beef' on the label," according to a post on the Department of Agriculture's website.

Beef heart meat is defined in the post as "cardiac muscle trimmed from the ventricular wall of a beef heart," whereas beef heart is describes as "not meat" but "any portion of the heart cap ... with or without attached ventricles."

According to Consumerist, FSIS did not publicly release this new policy.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE