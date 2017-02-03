Your Hamburger May Now Contain ‘Unlimited Quantities’ of Cow Heart

Beef producers are now permitted to use any part of a cow's heart when making ground beef thanks to a quiet policy change by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

After nearly 40 years of heart meat and tongue meat being prohibited as ingredients in chopped beef, ground beef, or hamburger under a 1981 policy, the FSIS has now ruled that beef heart "can be used in unlimited quantities and declared as 'beef' on the label," according to a post on the Department of Agriculture's website.

Beef heart meat is defined in the post as "cardiac muscle trimmed from the ventricular wall of a beef heart," whereas beef heart is describes as "not meat" but "any portion of the heart cap ... with or without attached ventricles."

According to Consumerist , FSIS did not publicly release this new policy.