PointCloudU.S. Tech Industry Wants Trump to Calm EU Data Fears
Donald J. Trump Press Conference
GOPROGoPro Shares Tumble 11% On Continued Weak Sales
gopro karma drone back on the market
Market IntelligenceThe Tablet Market Continues to Crumble
Netflix Inc. Illustrations Ahead Of Earnings Figures
FacebookFacebook’s New Tool Makes It Easy to Search for Photos You’re Not Tagged In
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
(L-R) Actors Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, and Noah Schapp, winners of the Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series award for 'Stranger Things,' pose in the press room at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles.  Photo by David Crotty Patrick McMullan — Getty Images
Netflix

Cordcutters Say Netflix Has Better Original Shows Than HBO

Madeline Farber
1:18 PM UTC

When it comes to having the most interesting original content, Netflix takes the cake.

That's according to a new study by Forrester, a research and advisory firm, which surveyed "cord-cutters" or likely "cord-cutters." A cord-cutter is a term used to refer to those who have done away with cable in favor of an internet-based service like Netflix (nflx).

The study, according to Business Insider, asked respondents to assess the appeal of TV services like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now. Sixty percent of respondents told Forrester that Netflix had "interesting original content," whereas only 45% said the same of HBO Now. Amazon Prime trailed with 36%. Netflix's 1,000 hours of original content likely helped the streaming service sneak past its rivals, notes Business Insider.

When it came to getting the most bang for your buck, Netflix landed the No. 1 spot again: Only 5% of respondents said that Netflix's $9.99 monthly fee was too expensive, where as 18% of those surveyed said HBO Now's $14.99 fee was too pricy.

This isn't the first time Netflix has been ranked the favorite for original content. In a Morgan Stanley study from April of last year, consumers ranked the streaming-service No.1, beating out HBO for the first time. According to the study, 29% of respondents said Netflix had the best original streaming content, while 18% thought HBO did.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE