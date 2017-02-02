GOPROGoPro Shares Tumble 11% On Continued Weak Sales
Apple

What You Should Know About Apple’s AirPods Update

Don Reisinger
6:06 PM UTC

Apple's AirPods have had another software update.

Apple (aapl) quietly updated AirPods software to version 3.5.1, Reddit users discovered on Wednesday. The software, or firmware, for the wireless earbuds was released without any notation of what had been changed. In many cases, minor upgrades could include fixes to software bugs or small modifications to how the product works.

Apple's AirPods were announced alongside the iPhone 7 in September and were expected to reach store shelves in October. However, the AirPods were delayed until December. Despite their lateness, the AirPods received some good reviews and have sold well. Currently, customers who order AirPods through Apple's online store must wait six weeks before they ship.

In an earnings call this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook bragged about the AirPods, saying they've gotten "off to a fantastic start."

While Apple's AirPods software update this week might not deliver much more than minor bug fixes, the company last week released a test version of its mobile operating system iOS 10, which includes a Find My AirPods feature. The software will make it easier for AirPods owners to find the tiny earbuds, which could be easily lost, by disclosing their location on a map. The feature is currently only available to product testers and developers, but it should come to the public in the near future.

Apple's AirPods firmware version 3.5.1 should automatically download to devices. Users can confirm that they're running the latest version by checking AirPods firmware in the iPhone or iPad's Settings app.

