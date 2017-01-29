Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, introduces Senator Jeff Sessions, a Republican from Alabama, not pictured, at the start of the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Sessions will warn at his confirmation hearing Tuesday of a "dangerous trend" in violent crime and vow to better defend police while tackling accusations that he'll gut civil rights, as he seeks to become President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general. Photographer: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Here Are the Republicans Who Have Criticized President Trump’s Immigration Ban

Several Republicans have spoken out against President Donald Trump's executive order that bans immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The order, which prohibits citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya from entering the United States for at least 90 days, also bans refugees from Syria indefinitely — a move that critics say make those in support "complicit in a humanitarian crisis," the Washington Post reports. The order also bans refugees from anywhere in the world for 120 days, and gives priority admission to Christians.

Though House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were among some of the first to back the President's decision, many other members of the GOP have condemned the action.

"President Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country," the speaker said Friday, according to the Post .

Below is a list of Republican elected officials who have opposed the ban, and what they've said in response to it.

Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.):

"This is ridiculous. " I guess I understand what his intention is, but unfortunately the order appears to have been rushed through without full consideration. You know, there are many, many nuances of immigration policy that can be life or death for many innocent, vulnerable people around the world," he said, according to the Post.

He continued:

"This 90-day ban could imperil the lives of this family and potentially others, and it’s unacceptable, and I urge the administration to halt enforcement of this order until a more thoughtful and deliberate policy can be reinstated."

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.):

Flake publicly opposed the ban in a Medium post on Saturday.

"It’s unacceptable when even legal permanent residents are being detained or turned away at airports and ports of entry,” Flake wrote. "Enhancing long term national security requires that we have a clear-eyed view of radical Islamic terrorism without ascribing radical Islamic terrorist views to all Muslims."

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.):

In a Twitter post, Amash wrote that "President Trump's executive order overreaches and undermines our constitutional system."

"It’s not lawful to ban immigrants on basis of nationality. If the president wants to change immigration law, he must work with Congress," he tweeted, before adding that the denial of green card holders is, "particularly troubling."

1/ Like Pres. Obama's executive actions on immigration, Pres. Trump's executive order overreaches and undermines our constitutional system. - Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 28, 2017

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.):

Though Sasse agrees with Trump's decision to protect the country's borders, the Post reports, he said that the ban is "too broad."

"If we send a signal to the Middle East that the U.S. sees all Muslims as jihadis, the terrorist recruiters win by telling kids that America is banning Muslims and that this is America versus one religion,” Sasse said. "Our generational fight against jihadism requires wisdom."

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME):

Collins released a statement criticizing Trump's executive order. "A preference should not be given to people who practice a particular religion, nor should a greater burden be imposed on people who practice a particular religion. As I stated last summer, religious tests serve no useful purpose in the immigration process and run contrary to our American values."

GOP Sen. Susan Collins is 4th Republican to criticize Trump's Exec. Order: 'Religious tests...run contrary to our American values.' pic.twitter.com/dimsEVY5SN - Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 29, 2017

Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA):

Comstock wrote that though she believes in “increased vetting based on national security concerns,” she wrote that the President’s executive order “went beyond the increased vetting actions that Congress has supported on a bipartisan basis and inexplicably applied to green card holders, people who are legally within our country who have followed the rules.”

GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock is at least the 5th Republican to hit Trump's EO: 'Went beyond the increased vetting actions' Congress supported. https://t.co/48DSW3h3F8 - Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 29, 2017

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz):

On CBS’ Face the Nation , McCain said Sunday that Trump’s order on immigration will " probably in some areas give ISIS more propaganda. "