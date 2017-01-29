President Trump’s Disapproval Rating Has Shot Up in the Past 4 Days

US President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017. Trump vowed to restore "control" of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to "build a wall" on the Mexican border, signing two immigration-related decrees and sounding a hardline tone. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017. Trump vowed to restore "control" of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to "build a wall" on the Mexican border, signing two immigration-related decrees and sounding a hardline tone. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) NICHOLAS KAMM AFP/Getty Images

More Americans than ever disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president, a recent Gallup poll shows.

Trump's disproval rating has increased 6 points in the last 4 days, according to the poll. As of Jan. 28, about 51% of Americans polled disapproved of Trump, up from 45% on Jan. 22 — six days prior to the most recent results. By contrast, about 42% approve of the job he's doing, a more moderate change compared to the 45% who approved of him on Jan. 22.

To obtain its results, Gallup surveys about 1,500 adults daily via telephone, and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Trump's ratings are well below those of his two most recent predecessors , Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. According to a previous Gallup poll, at the beginning of February of 2001, 57% of people polled approved of Bush, and 25% disapproved. In the first few days of his presidency in Jan. 2009, Obama had a 68% approval rating, and a modest 12% disapproval rating.

The most recent results come after Trump set the record for receiving the lowest initial job approval rating and the highest disapproval rating just days after his inauguration—making him the first U.S. president to begin with a rating below 50% in the history of Gallup surveys. At the time, about 90% of Republicans surveyed approved of Trump, while 81% of Democrats disapproved, according to previous report .