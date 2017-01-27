Union Participation Just Hit a Record Low

A national movement 'Fight For $15' including workers and labor unions march to raise the minimum wage to $15/hour, at Columbus Square in New York, in April 2015.

The decade-long slide in union participation is still going strong.

Just 10.7% of workers were part of a union in 2016, according to annual statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor. Not only is this number is down 0.4% from a year earlier, and the lowest rate on record, the department said in a Thursday press release .

In comparison, 20.1% of workers in 1983 were part of a union , while 13.7% of workers were part of an union when former President Barack Obama was elected for the first time in 2008.

Although labor unions largely backed then- Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, they may still be able to get some help (and a bolster in members) under President Donald Trump.

That's because Trump has promised to bring production jobs back from the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday . But those gains in headcount could be offset by cuts the president has p ledged to make in the government sector.