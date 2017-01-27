Donald TrumpReporters Flock to Journalism Collaboration Site as Trump Tensions Flare
GOP Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaigns In Iowa
MediaHow Beauty Pageants Inspired Iman Oubou to Launch a Media Business
2015 AAFA American Image Awards
Donald TrumpTrump’s Media Strategy Is a Trap, and We’re All Taking the Bait
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office
Carlos SlimCarlos Slim Says a United Mexico Is Ready to Help Negotiate With Trump
Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim speaks during a press conference in the midst of a diplomatic rift between Mexico and the US over Donald Trump's Mexico border wall.
'Fight For $15' protest in New York
A national movement 'Fight For $15' including workers and labor unions march to raise the minimum wage to $15/hour, at Columbus Square in New York, in April 2015. Photograph by Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Labor

Union Participation Just Hit a Record Low

Lucinda Shen
9:23 PM UTC

The decade-long slide in union participation is still going strong.

Just 10.7% of workers were part of a union in 2016, according to annual statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor. Not only is this number is down 0.4% from a year earlier, and the lowest rate on record, the department said in a Thursday press release.

In comparison, 20.1% of workers in 1983 were part of a union, while 13.7% of workers were part of an union when former President Barack Obama was elected for the first time in 2008.

Although labor unions largely backed then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, they may still be able to get some help (and a bolster in members) under President Donald Trump.

That's because Trump has promised to bring production jobs back from the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. But those gains in headcount could be offset by cuts the president has pledged to make in the government sector.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE