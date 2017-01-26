LeadershipVW’s Compliance Chief Is Leaving the Board After Disagreements Over Responsibilities
Volkswagen Holds Annual Press Conference
QualcommQualcomm Is No Longer Afraid to Name Apple as Legal Battle Expands
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2015 International CES
CybersecurityMicrosoft Will Pour More than $1 Billion Annually Into Cybersecurity
Ciara, Kat Graham, Lilly Singh, The Band Perry, Paula Abdul, George Takei, Marlee Matlin And More Come Together At WE Day Seattle To Celebrate The Power Young People Have To Change The World
FoodExclusive: Hungryroot Raises $7.7 Million to Make Sinful Foods Healthier
Images Of Wireless Payment Methods In Hong Kong
Anthony Kwan—Bloomberg via Getty Images
online payments

Alibaba’s Online Payments Affiliate Is Said to Eye U.S. Acquisition

Reuters
2:32 PM UTC

Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding, is nearing a deal to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Financial details were not immediately available, the Journal said. (http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs)

Dallas-based MoneyGram's shares were up about 26% at $15 in premarket trading.

As of Wednesday's close, the company had a market value of about $630 million, according to Reuters data.

MoneyGram has a global network of about 350,000 locations around the world where money transfers are sent and received.

Ant Financial, whose anchor business is Alipay, China's largest online payments service, was spun off from Alibaba in 2011.

The Chinese company has said it plans an initial public offering this year, although a timetable or location for its listing have not been determined. (http://reut.rs/2dbbviE)

Ant Financial and MoneyGram did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE