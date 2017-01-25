TargetTarget Pushes Suppliers to List Chemical Ingredients In Major Overhaul
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a swearing-in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 22, 2017. Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Market Intelligence

The Trump Rally Has Made Blue Chip Stocks $273 Billion Richer

Lucinda Shen
8:34 PM UTC

With considerable fanfare, the Dow Jones industrial average finally breached the 20,000 threshold at Wednesday's market open.

But here's another way of looking at it: The aggregate value of the 30 companies on the Dow has risen $273 billion since President Donald Trump's surprise election on Nov. 8—a jump of 9%. That gave the 30 major companies a combined market cap of nearly $5.7 trillion by mid-day Wednesday.

The Dow is a "price-weighted index"—which, as the title suggests—means that more expensive stocks have a greater impact on the indicator . So it was Goldman Sachs, the priciest stock on the list, that led the stock index over 20,000 with near 30% returns since the elections.

But while Goldman gained $32 billion, reaching $94.5 billion since Trump's victory, J.P. Morgan Chase added $53 billion to its market cap for a value of $303 billion by Wednesday. J.P. Morgan was also the second-best performing stock on the Dow since the elections.

The two stocks have surged largely thanks to the Trump administration's deregulatory stance on businesses. Treasury Secretary pick Steven Mnuchin, a Goldman Sachs alumnus like many of Trump's cabinet members, has called to weaken the Dodd-Frank Act. Bank investors have also cheered Trump's increased spending plans, which are expected to hasten rate hikes and boost the financial sector's profitability.

Granted, not all of the Dow 30 helped push its market capitalization to $5.7 trillion. Shares of Procter and Gamble, Cisco, Coca-Cola, Walmart, and Johnson and Johnson have each fallen since Nov. 8.

All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

