President Donald Trump reads an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23, 2017.

President Donald Trump reads an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23, 2017. Ron Sachs—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Employees at several federal agencies including the Department of Agriculture have been barred by the Trump administration from making any statements, or providing any documents to the public or journalists, according to published reports.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services are also impacted by the orders, which were reportedly handed down this week, and include a prohibition against some of the agencies posting on social media.

It's not clear how long these gag orders will remain in place, or whether they are simply designed to freeze activity until President Trump's hand-picked staff can issue new regulations for those agencies for posting on social media and interacting with the public. The EPA has also been ordered to freeze all grants, contracts and other agreements until further notice, according to numerous reports.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

A memo sent to EPA staff said that there should be no press releases sent to "external audiences" and that "no social media will be going out," according to a report by The Hill. The memo also says that a digital strategist will be coming in to oversee the agency's social-media policies, and that "existing, individually controlled social-media accounts may become more centrally controlled."

The memo also ordered that no new posts be made to any agency blogs, that staff send a list of any external speaking arrangements, that no new documents be uploaded to any public website, and that "incoming media requests will be carefully screened."

BREAKING: Trump bans EPA employees from providing updates on social media or to reporters, bars awarding new contracts or grants. - The Associated Press (@AP) January 24, 2017

Staff at the USDA's Agricultural Research Service also got a memo on Monday telling them not to provide any documents to the public, including press releases and social-media content, according to BuzzFeed News . The email told employees, including about 2,000 staff scientists, that "starting immediately and until further notice," they were not to release any documents or post anything to social media.

Employees of the Department of Health and Human Services were also told not to publish any new documents or correspondence in any public forum, including the Federal Register, and not to discuss any documents or rules with public officials "until the Administration has had an opportunity to review them," the Huffington Post reported. The agency's social media account appears to be publishing, however.

The Interior Department was recently ordered to shut down its Twitter accounts temporarily, after the National Park Service retweeted a number of posts that pointed out that crowds for Trump inauguration were smaller than for President Obama.

A letter sent to all staff said that all Interior bureaus were to "immediately cease use of government Twitter accounts until further notice," and ordered that all scheduled posts be deleted, and that staff sever any automated connections between platforms or accounts. The Parks service reinstated its account on Saturday with an apology , after deleting the tweets in question.

We regret the mistaken RTs from our account yesterday and look forward to continuing to share the beauty and history of our parks with you pic.twitter.com/mctNNvlrmv - NationalParkService (@NatlParkService) January 21, 2017

On Tuesday, a Twitter account for Badlands National Park, in South Dakota, posted a series of tweets about climate change, an issue that President Trump has called a hoax while promising to promote the drilling and use of fossil fuels. The tweets, which included one saying "Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years. #climate,” were deleted without explanation a few hours later.

In a briefing at the White House on Tuesday, press secretary Sean Spicer was asked by reporters about whether a social-media gag order had been placed on the Interior Department. He said his understanding was that the department "inappropriately violated their own social-media polices [and] there was guidance that was put out to the department to act in compliance with the rules."

Spicer added that he wasn't aware of any changes to media policies affecting either the EPA or the USDA but that he and his staff were looking into it.