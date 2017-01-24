White HouseSean Spicer Says the White House May Investigate False Claim for Voter Fraud
Customers use Target Corp. shopping carts to move products inside a company's store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, May 16, 2016.
Photograph by Christopher Dilts—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Target

Target to Launch Mobile Payment Service in Stores This Year

Reuters
6:39 PM UTC

Target said on Tuesday it plans to launch its own mobile payment service this year in stores, which would allow customers to pay for goods using an app on their mobile phones.

The retailer did not specify the time of launch and a spokesman declined to give additional details. The Minneapolis-based company has about 1,800 stores, all in the United States.

Reuters first reported Target was building its own mobile payment service in December 2015. The retailer's entry would create a powerful new competitor in a small, crowded market, challenging Apple's Apple Pay, Alphabet's Android Pay and Samsung Electronics' Samsung Pay.

For more about Target, watch:

Target's decision to introduce its mobile payment service follows rival Wal-Mart Stores which launched Wal-Mart Pay in December 2015.

