Olive Garden Will Give You ‘Never Ending’ Pasta Refills for $11.99

Olive Garden has unveiled its latest 'never ending' promotion—this time featuring endless orders of five popular entrees: spaghetti with meat sauce, fettucine alfredo, lasagna classico, chicken alfredo, and chicken parmigiana.

Available in Olive Garden chains from today until March 9, the new offer starts at $11.99. Customers are able to choose different dishes out of the five included in the deal for each refill. Homemade soup or salad, and freshly baked breadsticks are also included in the promotion.

*holds plate up in the air*

🎶 “It’s the ciiiiiircle of life.” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/59sRIF7388 - Olive Garden (@olivegarden) January 22, 2017

This 'never ending' entree promotion follows the Never Ending Pasta Bowl introduced last year. Olive Garden fans immediately claimed 21,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes —seven-week all-access passes to the annual Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion—when the deal went live.

"We’re excited to give our fans the chance to revel in unlimited helpings of their favorite Olive Garden classics,” said Jose Duenas, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden, in a statement . “We selected five of our most popular entrees so guests may indulge in as many of their favorites as they want, all at an incredible value.”