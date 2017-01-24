Donald Trump’s First Presidential Approval Ratings Are a Record Low

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a swearing-in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 22, 2017.

Days after his inauguration , President Donald Trump has set record for receiving the lowest initial job approval rating and the highest disapproval rating.

Trump is the first elected U.S. president to start out with a job approval rating below 50% in the history of Gallup surveys, which date back to Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953. Just 45% of respondents said they approve of the job Trump is doing, while 45% disapprove, according to a Gallup poll .

By comparison, former President Barack Obama began his term with a 68% approval rating, according to Gallup polling . George W. Bush began with a 57% approval rating. Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan had 51% approval ratings at the start of their terms, but they had much lower disapproval ratings—just 6% and 13%, respectively.

An overwhelming majority of Republicans (90%) approved of Trump, while a large majority of Democrats (81%) disapproved. More women (48%) disapproved of Trump than men (41%). And majorities of nonwhites and young adults disapproved of Trump's performance, while majorities of whites and people over 65 approved.

The survey of 1,525 adults, conducted Jan. 20-22, has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.