WikiLeaks Says It Will Publish Donald Trump’s Tax Returns

WikiLeaks said it is planning to release President Donald Trump's tax returns. The controversial organization on Sunday requested anyone with access to President Trump's tax returns turn them over to the organization so it can make them public.

The request came after Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway addressed the subject during an interview on ABC's This Week.

"Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway stated today that Trump will not release his tax returns," WikiLeaks said in a tweet responding to Conway's comments. "Send them to: https:// wikileaks.org/#submit so we can."

WikiLeaks, an international non-profit organization, was founded by Julian Assange in 2006. The organization has published secret documents and other leaked information about governments and organizations worldwide, on everything from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars to secret information on Russian businesses and prominent individuals.

The group became a lightning rod of controversy last year after it obtained stolen emails and other documents owned by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta. Over a series of months, WikiLeaks released communications between party officials and Podesta. The U.S. has since said that the documents came from accounts hacked by groups connected to the Russian government in an effort to impact the election.

The Clinton Campaign also argued last year that WikiLeaks' ongoing release of the obtained documents was one of the main reasons Clinton lost to President Trump.

Trump's tax returns were also a major issue during the campaign. In recent memory, presidential candidates have released their tax returns to ensure there were no conflicts of interest or other potentially disqualifying elements that could call into question their worthiness for the job of President of the United States. While Clinton released decades worth of tax returns during the campaign, Trump declined, saying that his returns were under routine audit by the Internal Revenue Service and that he could not release his returns until that was completed. Trump also said during the campaign, however, that he would release them once the audit was over. Now, it appears that might not be the case.

Trump's unwillingness to release his returns has prompted WikiLeaks to turn its attention to his tax returns. It's unknown who might have access to Trump's returns and whether anyone would leak them to WikiLeaks. But if someone does, the organization seems ready to publish them once it gets them.

"Trump's breach of promise over the release of his tax returns is even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts," WikiLeaks said in another tweet on Sunday.