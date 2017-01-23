Star WarsDisney Finally Reveals the Official Title of the Next Star Wars Movie
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - European Film Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
AetnaFederal Judge Blocks Aetna’s Merger With Humana
Major Providers As Obamacare Insurance Co-Ops Struggling With Cash Flow
Women's MarchTurns Out Attendance at Women’s March Events Was Bigger Than Estimated
Demonstrators Take Part In The Women's March On New York City Following The Inauguration Of President Trump
trollsCan Artificial Intelligence Silence Internet Trolls?
most least affordable housing market worldwide 2017
Hong Kong island at night on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.  Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
Housing

This Is the Most Expensive Place In the World to Live

Julia Zorthian
Updated: 4:49 PM UTC

Once again, Hong Kong takes the prize for the most expensive housing market in the world, according to an annual study.

The result shouldn't come as a shock, since Hong Kong has led the list since it was first introduced onto the Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey seven years ago. Four U.S. locations rank in the top 10 most expensive cities, while the U.S. also captures eight of the 10 spots for most affordable cities in the world.

The survey assesses the median housing prices and median incomes to ascertain median multiples, which it uses to determine the rankings.

Least Affordable Housing Markets

1. Hong Kong, China

2. Sydney, Australia

2. Vancouver, Canada

4. Auckland, New Zealand

5. San Jose, Calif.

6. Melbourne, Australia

7. Honolulu, Hawaii

8. Los Angeles, Calif.

9. San Francisco, Calif.

10. Bournemouth & Dorset, U.K.


Most Affordable Housing Markets

1. Racine, Wis.

2. Bay City, Mich.

3. Decatur, Ill.

4. Elmira, N.Y.

5. East Stroudsburg, Penn.

6. Karratha, Australia

7. Lima, Ohio

8. Moncton, Canada

9. Peoria, Ill.

10. Rockford, Ill.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE