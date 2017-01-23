The U.S. no longer has to worry about "dangerous" socialism, according to Carl Icahn.

On Monday, the billionaire investor praised Trump's inaugural speech and said that the U.S. had dodged a threat to capitalism with the new president. Icahn was an early supporter of Trump's presidential campaign, and now advises Trump on what Icahn termed " excessive regulation " in U.S. businesses.

.@realDonaldTrump ‘s brilliant inaugural speech, defying worst critics, leaves no doubt our dangerous slide towards socialism is over. - Carl Icahn (@Carl_C_Icahn) January 23, 2017

It's not the first time Icahn has warned of a slide toward socialism and advocated for more deregulation.

"We were moving on a fast track to socialism, which I do not believe works," the billionaire said in a CNBC interview the day after Trump won the elections . "You don't want big government coming in and saying here's money, go do this and do that."