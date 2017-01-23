Star WarsDisney Finally Reveals the Official Title of the Next Star Wars Movie
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - European Film Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Women's MarchTurns Out Attendance at Women’s March Events Was Bigger Than Estimated
Demonstrators Take Part In The Women's March On New York City Following The Inauguration Of President Trump
trollsCan Artificial Intelligence Silence Internet Trolls?
germanyWarren Buffett Just Quietly Bought Up Another German Company
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Annual General Meeting
Aetna

Federal Judge Blocks Aetna’s Merger With Humana

Reuters
Updated: 5:27 PM UTC

A U.S. federal judge blocked on Monday health insurer Aetna's proposed $34 billion merger with rival Humana, saying it was illegal under antitrust law.

Judge John Bates of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said the proposed deal would "substantially lessen competition in the sale of individual Medicare Advantage plans in 364 counties identified in the complaint and in the sale of individual commercial insurance on the public exchanges in three counties in Florida."

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on July 21, 2016 to block Aetna's acquisition of Humana and Anthem's purchase of Cigna, saying the two deals would lead to higher prices.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE